This fashion collection is inspired by the vibrant cultural landscape of Jodhpur, capturing its essence and beauty

Rajasthan captivates with its rich culture, intricate architecture, and vibrant traditions. Each city within the state boasts a unique charm, with Jodhpur standing out for its storied legacy and the iconic blue landscape that stretches from the majestic Mehrangarh Fort. This striking azure panorama has earned Jodhpur the nickname ‘Blue City,’ symbolising its unique character and enchanting allure. Inspired by this beauty, fashion brand Injiri has introduced a new collection, SS’24 Jodhpur, paying homage to the city’s charm.
This edit is deeply rooted in the designer and founder Chinar Farooqui’s childhood memories and experiences. She shares, “SS’24 Jodhpur draws inspiration from the vivid memories of my travels through Rajasthan, particularly the city of Jodhpur. Growing up, my father’s postings in the remote areas of Rajasthan allowed me to witness traditional textile processes and local attire firsthand.” These experiences have profoundly influenced Chinar artistic journey. The vibrant colours and intricate craftsmanship she observed as a child have always stayed with her, now serving as the cornerstone for her creative endeavours. “This collection is an expression of the beauty I find in the local cultures of Rajasthan and my interpretation of that beauty through contemporary design,” Chinar adds.
Injiri's unique design language is steeped in the rich traditions of handloom and craft, celebrating the beauty and authenticity of handmade textiles.
Discussing SS’24 Jodhpur in detail, the designer tells us, “I focused on using jamdani fabrics due to my longstanding relationship with the family of weavers who specialise in this technique.” The colour palette, inspired by Jodhpur’s vivid hues, includes blues, yellows, pinks, and reds. Chinar shares, “These colours reflect the local attire and vibrant atmosphere of the region, adding joy and liveliness to the garments. They not only showcase Rajasthan’s cultural richness but also evoke happiness and positivity, especially appreciated in places with gloomy weather like London, where they brighten the day and uplift the mood.”
The collection also incorporates unique design elements such as traditional block prints and tiedye patterns, which are integral to the textile heritage of Rajasthan.
Chinar says, “The SS’24 Jodhpur collection features a range of outfits, including ghagras, odhanis, dresses, shirts, and pants, blending traditional and contemporary styles. Designed for both casual and for mal occasions, these pieces are perfect for work, leisure, and social gatherings.” Despite the current trend of light pastel shades, the designer believes the vibrant inspiration from Rajasthan will captivate contemporary tastes. “By immersing in local traditions, crafts, and daily life, designers can draw from Rajasthan’s vibrant culture and aesthetics, ” she says. According to her, the unique appeal of these traditional designs, combined with modern interpretations, offers a fresh alternative that resonates with those who appreciate originality and cultural richness in fashion.
Price starts at Rs 12,000.
Available online.
