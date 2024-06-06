This fashion collection is inspired by the vibrant cultural landscape of Jodhpur, capturing its essence and beauty

Rajasthan captivates with its rich culture, intricate architecture, and vibrant traditions. Each city within the state boasts a unique charm, with Jodhpur standing out for its storied legacy and the iconic blue landscape that stretches from the majestic Mehrangarh Fort. This striking azure panorama has earned Jodhpur the nickname ‘Blue City,’ symbolising its unique character and enchanting allure. Inspired by this beauty, fashion brand Injiri has introduced a new collection, SS’24 Jodhpur, paying homage to the city’s charm.

This edit is deeply rooted in the designer and founder Chinar Farooqui’s childhood memories and experiences. She shares, “SS’24 Jodhpur draws inspiration from the vivid memories of my travels through Rajasthan, particularly the city of Jodhpur. Growing up, my father’s postings in the remote areas of Rajasthan allowed me to witness traditional textile processes and local attire firsthand.” These experiences have profoundly influenced Chinar artistic journey. The vibrant colours and intricate craftsmanship she observed as a child have always stayed with her, now serving as the cornerstone for her creative endeavours. “This collection is an expression of the beauty I find in the local cultures of Rajasthan and my interpretation of that beauty through contemporary design,” Chinar adds.