Women's Day: Joita Sen on latest bijoux trends

Her journey into entrepreneurship commenced in 2009 along with her better half Suvankar Sen, under the guidance of her late father-in-law Shaanker Sen. Since then Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design, Senco Gold & Diamonds has revolutionized jewellery buying experience across all age groups through the launch of sub-brands Gossip, Everlite, and Senco D’signia. She built successful campaigns and pioneered collections like Polki and heart-shaped diamonds. Her latest milestone with her husband was the launch of a successful IPO in the history of their business. She states, “Looking ahead, experimentation, inclusivity, and technological advancements, remain pivotal in shaping our future trajectory.” Beyond work, her philanthropist works include initiatives for acid attack victims and hiring the LGBTQIA+ community.

We chat with the leading lady of the jewellery brand on Women’s Day…