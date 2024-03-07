Women's Day: Joita Sen on latest bijoux trends
Her journey into entrepreneurship commenced in 2009 along with her better half Suvankar Sen, under the guidance of her late father-in-law Shaanker Sen. Since then Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design, Senco Gold & Diamonds has revolutionized jewellery buying experience across all age groups through the launch of sub-brands Gossip, Everlite, and Senco D’signia. She built successful campaigns and pioneered collections like Polki and heart-shaped diamonds. Her latest milestone with her husband was the launch of a successful IPO in the history of their business. She states, “Looking ahead, experimentation, inclusivity, and technological advancements, remain pivotal in shaping our future trajectory.” Beyond work, her philanthropist works include initiatives for acid attack victims and hiring the LGBTQIA+ community.
We chat with the leading lady of the jewellery brand on Women’s Day…
How has jewellery buying changed over the years?
Jewellery buying has evolved, fuelled by online shopping and customisation trends. Consumers prioritise sustainability and ethics. Traditional designs, particularly for weddings, and statement pieces cater to diverse preferences. Informed buyers value precious gemstones and craftsmanship. People explore designs online, but for final decisions, prefer to visit retail outlets. Traditional and regional designs like filigree, meenakari, temple, and open polki are getting popular.
What kind of designs work among millennials?
Designs that emphasize individuality, sustainability, and versatility! Minimalist and timeless pieces with natural diamonds and precious or semi-precious stones hold great appeal. Customisation options like initials or simple motifs with rubies and emeralds resonate well. Vintage or vintage-inspired pieces are popular for blending tradition with modernity. Millennials often gravitate towards eclectic styles, appreciating jewellery that stands out and complements their diverse fashion preferences.
A lesson learned from customer feedback that you have used to better the brand?
Recognizing a growing interest in lab-grown diamonds; we introduced Sennes from the House of Senco. Meanwhile, at Senco, we continue to offer the brilliance of natural diamonds.
Has there been a shift in designs from traditional to modern as per evolving taste?
Absolutely! While there's a heightened demand for affordable everyday fine jewellery and contemporary designs, traditional heirloom pieces continue to thrive. The coexistence of old-world charm and modernity suggests a shift in the mindset of viewing jewelry not merely as an investment but as a sustainable heritage with timeless value, fostering informed and appreciative decision-making.
How would you reflect on your personal choice of jewellery?
Minimal designs can be powerful statement pieces seamlessly fitting into my daily vibe. I enjoy the art of mixing traditional pieces with contemporary fusion wear, creating a personalized style.
Is it easier to understand the customer choice and design requirements being a woman?
Understanding customer choices and design requirements transcends gender. As a businesswoman, personal likes and dislikes take a back seat, and decisions are driven by a collective effort of merchandisers, designers, and marketers, coupled with local feedback, social listening, and global trends.
A woman who has inspired you the most and why
My mother, aunt, and my mother-in-law! A homemaker's role requires an incomprehensible level of organizational skills. Their ability to efficiently run our homes has enabled others to venture out, achieve, and return to a safe and comfortable haven. My mother-in-law stood as a formidable pillar alongside my late father-in-law in their business. Their resilience, leadership, and balancing act have been profound inspirations in my journey. Another inspiration in my life is my two sisters, who constantly support and inspire me to push my boundaries.
The roadmap for Senco in 2024…
We aspire to showcase the craftsmanship and cultural richness of Bengal's artistry nationally, fostering a global appreciation for our heritage.