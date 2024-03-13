LFWxFDCI: Label Rosani’s collection 'Anima & Animus’ was an instant attention-getter

Rohitash Notani’s label ‘Rosani’ showcased his collection 'Anima & Animus' at the 'INIFD presents GenNext' show on the opening day of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
His collection focused on workwear and uniform fabrics such as cotton drill and Oxford, which were showcased alongside embroidered materials, trims, and floral designs. Rohitash approached clothing with a fresh and innovative perspective, seamlessly combining different elements. Bold fashion statements were made through boxy cuts and bugle beads, while baguettes and crinolines were available for all body shapes.
The khaki, cropped, boxy jacket sprinkled with discreet sequins, metal beads and eyelets were teamed with matching easy high waist trousers, while the basic white buttoned-down shirt added to the fashion quotient of the trio. For the daring dresser, the khaki/black, vertical, stitched railroad-stripped, oversized, hip-length jacket emblazoned with patched, giant sprawling motifs with glass bugle baguettes and rods, was an intriguing addition when worn with black, knee-length wide shorts.
For an added extreme look, the gartered, sheer, black socks were eye-catchers. Keeping on the fashion track there was the boxy overcoat with black role and thread work worn with black oversized T-shirt and trousers, great looking overshirts, slouchy pants, embellished bolero jacket combined with black trouser, voluminous skirt and the blue hydrangea/black patched jacket with metallic beads teamed with a pirate shirt and metal embellished pants.
When making style statements, Rohitash Notani ensured that his label Rosani presented a look that would make his 'Anima & Animus’ collection an instant attention getter.
Label Rosani was created after a firm knowledge acquired at the IED, Milan, where Fashion Marketing Managing was the segment of interest. After gaining valuable experience with European luxury labels and high-end embroidery for Italian and French labels, Rohitash focussed on his brand ‘Rosani’ that combined unconventional masculinity with sensuality.