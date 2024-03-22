An ode to Jaipur’s enduring heritage and artistry, the Spring Summer’24 collection exudes a natural vivaciousness

Undoubtedly, Jaipur stands as a beacon of beauty. When one conjures thoughts of The Pink City, it’s the resplendent Rajasthani architecture that immediately captivates the mind. Beyond the renowned landmarks such as the City Palace, and Hawa Mahal, the city pulsates with vibrant colours, bustling markets, and lively festivals. Fashion brand Lovebirds Studio’s new Spring Summer’ 24 collection is inspired by the beauty of Jaipur. What’s more interesting is that the brand recently unveiled the edit in Jaipur at Jaigarh Fort. Spotlighting its artistic alliance with The Palace Atelier, the fashion brand celebrated the kaleidoscopic image of femininity suggesting sartorial solutions to the new generation of women who are shaping the future.

Sharing their experience about the event in Jaipur, Amrita and Gursi, co-founders of Lovebirds, tell us, “Meeting Gauravi, of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur and Claire, a French creative professional in Jaipur, was an overwhelming experience. They enthusiastically embraced the idea of hosting the Lovebirds’ presentation in the city and helped us select Jaigarh Fort as the perfect venue. The vibrant colours, majestic backdrop, and breathtaking sunset aligned perfectly with our vision for an experiential showcase.” The designer duo says that they were inspired by a lot of architecture, art and design movements in Jaipur. They wanted to see how a modern global brand like Lovebirds Sudio could intertwine or take a language from a heritage city.