An ode to Jaipur’s enduring heritage and artistry, the Spring Summer’24 collection exudes a natural vivaciousness

Undoubtedly, Jaipur stands as a beacon of beauty. When one conjures thoughts of The Pink City, it’s the resplendent Rajasthani architecture that immediately captivates the mind. Beyond the renowned landmarks such as the City Palace, and Hawa Mahal, the city pulsates with vibrant colours, bustling markets, and lively festivals. Fashion brand Lovebirds Studio’s new Spring Summer’ 24 collection is inspired by the beauty of Jaipur. What’s more interesting is that the brand recently unveiled the edit in Jaipur at Jaigarh Fort. Spotlighting its artistic alliance with The Palace Atelier, the fashion brand celebrated the kaleidoscopic image of femininity suggesting sartorial solutions to the new generation of women who are shaping the future.
Sharing their experience about the event in Jaipur, Amrita and Gursi, co-founders of Lovebirds, tell us, “Meeting Gauravi, of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur and Claire, a French creative professional in Jaipur, was an overwhelming experience. They enthusiastically embraced the idea of hosting the Lovebirds’ presentation in the city and helped us select Jaigarh Fort as the perfect venue. The vibrant colours, majestic backdrop, and breathtaking sunset aligned perfectly with our vision for an experiential showcase.” The designer duo says that they were inspired by a lot of architecture, art and design movements in Jaipur. They wanted to see how a modern global brand like Lovebirds Sudio could intertwine or take a language from a heritage city.
Getting into the details of the Spring Summer’ 24 collection, Amrita shares, “This edit is where the present meets the past, new blends with old, and global design seamlessly interweaves with local wisdom. Interestingly, we saw a lot of geometry in the Jaipur architecture. All of this is an integral part of the Lovebirds’ aesthetic, along with limestone finishes reminiscent of the araish that graces the mosaic architectural details found in the narrow lanes of Jaipur.” One can discover subtle nods to the tones of The Pink City and that is why there is an introduction of the colour pink in the collection. Drawing inspiration from Jaipur’s inherent vibrancy,this edit exudes a natural vivaciousness.
Gursi says, “The edit introduces laser-cut suiting, blending artisan-driven and modern designs. Monotones with pops of colour like pink, yellow, blue, green, and brown are crafted into whimsical silhouettes.” The brand is known for versatile clothing that seamlessly transitions from day to evening wear. Whether for work, lunch, or a date, these outfits effortlessly adapt to any occasion with a simple change in styling. Amrita informs, “This time, the collection is inclined towards evening wear with more silk interpretations, sequins. embroidery, and embellishments. It is much more detailed and exaggerated for an evening or red carpet event.” The duo shares a strict design perspective, favouring a minimal approach over excessive details. According to Gursi, ‘Less is more’ has always been their approach.
They prioritise adherence to the brand’s fundamental ethics and language, ensuring each collection aligns with their vision. As designers, the duo aims to instil confidence and comfort in women, while catering to urban lifestyles with empowering everyday wear.
Rs 18,000 onwards. Available online.
