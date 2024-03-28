Gul-E-Laal, a new floral-inspired edit celebrates nature and tradition in equal parts

Whether it's the enchanting scenes of Bollywood songs picturised amidst sprawling tulip gardens or the tender expressions of love, the exquisite beauty of tulips never fails to charm us. For the unversed, tulip gardens and festivals are cherished events in the northern regions, notably in Kashmir during the vibrant spring season, heralding the anticipated bloom. Among the myriad attractions, the magnificent Tulip Garden in Srinagar, which is also known as the largest tulip garden in Asia, draws many tourists during this time of the year. Inspired by the allure, widespread popularity, and fervent craze of tulips, fashion designer Archana Jaju has meticulously curated a new collection named Gul-E-Laal. The edit consists of vibrant ethnic wear, perfect for festivals, weddings, casual outings and even formal gatherings.

Archana says, “The collection draws inspiration from the Tulip Festival of Kashmir, celebrating nature, tradition, and timeless elegance. Named GulE-Laal, meaning ‘rose-like tulip,’ the collection features pieces showcasing vibrant colours, intricate designs, and versatile silhouettes that reflect delicate beauty and the festival’s enchanting aura.”