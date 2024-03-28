Gul-E-Laal, a new floral-inspired edit celebrates nature and tradition in equal parts

Whether it's the enchanting scenes of Bollywood songs picturised amidst sprawling tulip gardens or the tender expressions of love, the exquisite beauty of tulips never fails to charm us. For the unversed, tulip gardens and festivals are cherished events in the northern regions, notably in Kashmir during the vibrant spring season, heralding the anticipated bloom. Among the myriad attractions, the magnificent Tulip Garden in Srinagar, which is also known as the largest tulip garden in Asia, draws many tourists during this time of the year. Inspired by the allure, widespread popularity, and fervent craze of tulips, fashion designer Archana Jaju has meticulously curated a new collection named Gul-E-Laal. The edit consists of vibrant ethnic wear, perfect for festivals, weddings, casual outings and even formal gatherings.
Archana says, “The collection draws inspiration from the Tulip Festival of Kashmir, celebrating nature, tradition, and timeless elegance. Named GulE-Laal, meaning ‘rose-like tulip,’ the collection features pieces showcasing vibrant colours, intricate designs, and versatile silhouettes that reflect delicate beauty and the festival’s enchanting aura.”
In terms of the materials used, the designer tells us that she has incorporated hand-woven lightweight silk organza and elegant Kanchi silk for a luxurious yet breathable feel. The colour palette ranges from rich mustard to rosy pink and earthy tones which is achieved through natural dyes and hand embroidery. Telling us about the unique design elements, Archana informs, “I have opted for hand-painted Kalamkari motifs, intricate thread knot work, exquisite zari cutwork, and the introduction of petal skirts for the first time, blending classic styles with contemporary sensibilities.”
According to the designer, the collection offers a modern take on traditional textiles like Kalamkari by incorporating minimal hand-painted designs paired with solids and experimenting with motif placements. This fusion of traditional craftsmanship with vibrant colours and innovative designs appeals to contemporary tastes, including younger generations, while maintaining the essence of Indian heritage.
Gul-E-Laal shows stunning lehengas, elegant saris, chic kurta sets, and innovative petal skirts, designed primarily for destination weddings but versatile enough to be styled differently for festive celebrations, formal gatherings, or casual outings. Throwing light on the contribution of the local artisans in creating this collection, Archana tells us, “Local artisans, skilled in hand-painted Kalamkari, intricate thread knot work, and hand embroidery, contribute their expertise to bring each design to life. Hailing from regions renowned for their textile heritage, they ensure the highest quality and attention to detail in the manufacturing process.”
The designer aims to evoke elegance, sophistication, and a connection to Indian heritage through her designs. When asked about her fascination for Indian textiles, Archana expresses, “I find inspiration in the rich heritage and cultural significance of these textiles. By preserving traditional craftsmanship and making these textiles wearable across different age groups, I aim to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity in fashion, creating timeless pieces that resonate with a global audience.”
Price starts at Rs 78,999.
Available online.
