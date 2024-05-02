Songs Before Sunrise is inspired by the philosophy of finding beauty in simplicity

Imagine waking before dawn, greeted by nature’s symphony — birds chirping and winds whispering secrets. In this tranquil moment, you find solace and peace, reconnecting with yourself amidst the soothing embrace of nature’s harmony. Indeed, such early morning scenes (the wee hours) offer a sanctuary of serenity and a haven for introspection. Inspired by a similar idea is fashion brand Surmaye's new collection Songs Before Sunrise. Informing us more about the new edit, the founder and designer Swati Singhal tells us, “Songs Before Sunrise is rooted in our philosophy of finding beauty in simplicity. It celebrates the tranquil moments before dawn, offering clarity for reflection on true joy, individuality, and cherished connections.” According to her, the time before the break of dawn serves as a reminder to embrace simplicity, transcend chaos, and embrace one’s imperfect yet genuine self as one steps into the world.

The collection features saris, dresses, and kurta sets showcasing exquisite weaves, prints, and delicate handmade details. The pieces in the Songs Before Sunrise are renowned for their soft impression against the skin, ideal even for the summer season. Perfect for a variety of occasions including brunches and family gatherings, these outfits seamlessly blend comfort with luxury.