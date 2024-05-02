Songs Before Sunrise is inspired by the philosophy of finding beauty in simplicity

Imagine waking before dawn, greeted by nature’s symphony — birds chirping and winds whispering secrets. In this tranquil moment, you find solace and peace, reconnecting with yourself amidst the soothing embrace of nature’s harmony. Indeed, such early morning scenes (the wee hours) offer a sanctuary of serenity and a haven for introspection. Inspired by a similar idea is fashion brand Surmaye's new collection Songs Before Sunrise. Informing us more about the new edit, the founder and designer Swati Singhal tells us, “Songs Before Sunrise is rooted in our philosophy of finding beauty in simplicity. It celebrates the tranquil moments before dawn, offering clarity for reflection on true joy, individuality, and cherished connections.” According to her, the time before the break of dawn serves as a reminder to embrace simplicity, transcend chaos, and embrace one’s imperfect yet genuine self as one steps into the world.
The collection features saris, dresses, and kurta sets showcasing exquisite weaves, prints, and delicate handmade details. The pieces in the Songs Before Sunrise are renowned for their soft impression against the skin, ideal even for the summer season. Perfect for a variety of occasions including brunches and family gatherings, these outfits seamlessly blend comfort with luxury.
“Enveloping oneself in the softest of textiles provides comfort and joy, forming a serene cocoon to foster a connection with one’s inner self,” adds Swati. Staying true to the brand’s design vocabulary which is all about working with various textiles in India, the designer opted for pure handwoven mulberry silk, silk modal, sooti chanderi, silk satins, and organza mulberry silk. The colours in the edit range from basics like ivory, and soft pastels like yellow, pink, blue, and green to bright accent colours like bright pink, purple, blue, and teal green adding a pop of colour to the soft summery canvas. Elaborating on the design elements, Swati says, “Handmade intricacies such as tatting flowers, beaded embellishments, and scallop cutwork embroideries add a touch of artisanal charm. Luxurious handwoven fabrics, showcasing a diverse range of weaving techniques, surround the wearer in a cocoon of comfort and elegance. The artistry of jamdani weaving, employing silk yarns, lends an air of timeless sophistication.”
The designer strives to create pieces that are minimalistic yet infused with the perfect balance of colour and design. With each new collection, she explores various aspects of these two prominent elements to uphold a sense of freshness in the creations.
Price starts at Rs 11,000.
Available online.