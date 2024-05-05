Fashion edit Raasa takes inspiration from the beloved Indian elephant and its habitat

India's lush flora and fauna paint a captivating portrait of life, where each plant, animal, and species flourishes with its distinct dietary habits and surroundings. At times, it’s fascinating to witness how these creatures, aside from their biological roles, hold cultural significance within the Indian context, seamlessly woven into the colourful array of folk art forms, thereby enhancing the nation’s heritage. On an interesting note, fashion brand Sage Saga unveiled a new collection, Raasa, inspired by the majestic Indian elephant. The founder and creative director of the brand, Shivangi Gupta says, “Our designs prioritise comfort with a contemporary edge in Indian prêt wear. Even Raasa which is divided into two parts — Raasa and Raasa Resort, remains faithful to Indian women’s needs, all while embracing style.”

They illustrated the elephant motif and crafted their interpretation of flora and fauna around it, resulting in the creation of the Raasa print. These creative designs endeavour to animate their admiration for the ‘gajraj (elephants),’ remaining true to the grandeur of elephants.