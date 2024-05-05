Fashion edit Raasa takes inspiration from the beloved Indian elephant and its habitat

India's lush flora and fauna paint a captivating portrait of life, where each plant, animal, and species flourishes with its distinct dietary habits and surroundings. At times, it’s fascinating to witness how these creatures, aside from their biological roles, hold cultural significance within the Indian context, seamlessly woven into the colourful array of folk art forms, thereby enhancing the nation’s heritage. On an interesting note, fashion brand Sage Saga unveiled a new collection, Raasa, inspired by the majestic Indian elephant. The founder and creative director of the brand, Shivangi Gupta says, “Our designs prioritise comfort with a contemporary edge in Indian prêt wear. Even Raasa which is divided into two parts — Raasa and Raasa Resort, remains faithful to Indian women’s needs, all while embracing style.”
They illustrated the elephant motif and crafted their interpretation of flora and fauna around it, resulting in the creation of the Raasa print. These creative designs endeavour to animate their admiration for the ‘gajraj (elephants),’ remaining true to the grandeur of elephants.
Shivangi elaborates, “We have tried bringing the Raasa print to life in three colours: royal burgundy, serene blue, and true-to-forest olive green. For our Indian wear, I employed our signature lawn cotton and chanderi silk, while resort wear features modern modal cotton. Every fabric is meticulously selected to ensure both comfort and elegance, staying true to our ‘no polyester’ policy.” As far as some more design elements are considered, it’s worth noting that the outfits prominently feature intricate and delicate Chantilly laces, establishing a distinctive design element that has become synonymous with the brand.
Raasa comprises kurta sets, elegantly paired with palazzos, pants, or salwars, all teamed with stunning chanderi silk dupattas to complement the ensembles. These are perfect for numerous occasions ranging from office wear to intimate dinners or events. Raasa Resort, on the other hand, offers a charming selection of kaftans, and dresses, as well as a variety of shirts and bottoms, providing effortless and sophisticated western wear options for resort wardrobes.
Shivangi says, “Raasa offers outfits suitable for transitioning from day to evening, ensuring both style and comfort. The collections remain true to current trends with print-onprint and coordinated outfits.”
Price starts at Rs 3,500.
Available online.