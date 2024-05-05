Introducing a new fashion collection that celebrates the inner strength, beauty, and individuality inherent in every woman

We have come a long way in acknowledging women’s issues and celebrating their multifaceted roles. It’s vital to continue recognising their boundless strength, a tribute to women’s enduring grace and resilience. Fashion designer Rashi Kapoor has unveiled a new collection, Inaara, serving as a reminder of the enduring power and beauty found within every woman. Delving into the new collection, she shares, “Inaara embodies grace and radiance, reminiscent of a tranquil river coursing through the landscape of femininity. Like a blossoming flower, it exudes elegance and charisma, emanating strength and positivity with each step.” Rashi aimed to epitomise femininity with this collection, symbolising both the soft nature and the powerful trait of a woman.

This collection features flowy drapes, evoking a sense of ease and fluidity, culminating in a flattering and ethereal aesthetic. Bustiers adorned with exquisite hand embroidery exude elegance, while lightweight lehengas embody simplicity and minimalism. Timeless and graceful silhouettes like shararas infuse a touch of drama with their flowing bottoms, elevating the ensemble’s allure. These outfits exhibit versatility, seamlessly adaptable to any occasion. Designed with the summer season in mind, the ensembles prioritise comfort and suitability for warm weather. Rashi suggests, “Brides can revel in the luxury of our exquisite pieces. Whether it’s adding drama to your Bollywood night with a sharara drape set or embodying elegance at a mehendi function with our modernised dhoti drape in a one-shoulder poncho combination, we seamlessly blend traditional and contemporary aesthetics. For cocktail nights, pick the lightweight drapes, modern cuts, and floral and geometric embroideries, adding glamour to every step.”