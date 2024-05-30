The fashion collection Eden features light, pastel, and comfortable outfits, perfect for the ongoing season

With summer upon us, the quest for seasonfriendly drapes continues. Whether braving the heat while heading to the office or enjoying weekend brunches, comfort is paramount. Light colours and breathable fabrics keep us cool and sweat-free, feeling as light as clouds. Gyaarah Baees’s new collection, Eden, addresses all summertime dilemmas. Featuring dreamy pastels, these airy outfits offer a refreshing escape, making you float effortlessly through the hottest days.

The brand is deeply inspired by nostalgia and draws from cherished childhood memories and the simple joys that once brought happiness to each of our faces. Their mission is to recreate those precious moments and a love for nature through meticulously handcrafted ensembles. Eden serves as another bloom in their ever-expanding bouquet, contributing to their diverse range of ideas that echo their profound liking for nature.