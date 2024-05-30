The fashion collection Eden features light, pastel, and comfortable outfits, perfect for the ongoing season

With summer upon us, the quest for seasonfriendly drapes continues. Whether braving the heat while heading to the office or enjoying weekend brunches, comfort is paramount. Light colours and breathable fabrics keep us cool and sweat-free, feeling as light as clouds. Gyaarah Baees’s new collection, Eden, addresses all summertime dilemmas. Featuring dreamy pastels, these airy outfits offer a refreshing escape, making you float effortlessly through the hottest days.
The brand is deeply inspired by nostalgia and draws from cherished childhood memories and the simple joys that once brought happiness to each of our faces. Their mission is to recreate those precious moments and a love for nature through meticulously handcrafted ensembles. Eden serves as another bloom in their ever-expanding bouquet, contributing to their diverse range of ideas that echo their profound liking for nature.
The creative head and founder, Anjali Mohata tells us, “Eden draws inspiration from a whimsical realm, a mystical garden, a celestial oasis nestled between the realms of heaven and earth. Curated for a leisurely summer, each piece embodies the essence of a surreal dreamscape brought to life.” She intends to evoke comfort, sophistication, some magic and wonder in the minds and hearts of the wearers through her designs.
Anjali further describes Eden as a collection featuring breezy silhouettes crafted from light and airy fabrics. For this, Anjali preferred using linen, chanderi, organza, and cotton as the base fabrics for her designs. When asked about her choice of colours, she defines the pastel hues as celeste blue, cloud white, citrine yellow, ash grey, and fern green.
Fashion is not always about maximalist extravagance or elaborate embellishments. Sometimes, the simple outfits can steal the show and help you make a marvellous. statement. This collection caters to those who embrace minimalist fashion, offering comfortable pieces suitable for casual occasions. “We have transcended the boundaries of occasion-specific attires with Eden. Whether it is a delightful brunch, a cherished family gathering, or a glamorous party, these outfits can effortlessly elevate any event,” adds Anjali.
You’ll find elegant ensembles like intricate tops, graceful dresses, refined shirts, stylish skirts, chic shorts, and coordinated sets in this edit. Getting into the manufacturing details, Anjali shares, “Our artisans sketch each product, capturing intricate details, before skilled craftsmen bring them to life through exquisite hand embroidery and crochet work. Embroidery artisans from Bengal and Bihar create breathtaking embroideries, while hand painters from Udaipur add unique strokes. Fabrics are personally chosen from various parts of India, with unique prints hand-made and then digitalised in-house.”
She articulates that her design ethos is deeply emotiondriven. Each creation is imbued with thoughtful consideration and painstaking effort, ensuring a personal touch that resonates with wearers, rendering them both relatable and uniquely special.
Price starts at Rs 3,500.
Available online.
