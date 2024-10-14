Weaving craft and culture

Walking into the new Sundari Silks showroom in Adyar feels like stepping into a beautiful blend of the old and new, upholding 26 years of legacy. The bright colours and designs of Athangudi tiles mix perfectly with the sleek, modern building. The detailed wooden carvings remind us of the grand homes of Chettinad, sharing stories of skilled craftsmanship passed down through many generations. This four-storey showroom is not just a place to shop, it’s a celebration of cultural heritage and artistry.

“We have incorporated numerous traditional elements that are unique to us, showcasing crafts like weaving, sewing, block printing, and more. These artistic traditions are not only highlighted through the products but are also reflected in the architecture and interior design. As you walk through the showroom, each floor, especially the landing areas, pays homage to a different craft,” explains Pavithra Mahendran, director of design and marketing at Sundari Silks.

What’s in the store?

The ground floor houses an array of fabrics and materials — from simple cotton to ornate silks, inviting one to touch and feel the essence of each fabric. The first floor is dedicated to Kancheepuram saris, Banarasi silks, and Sundari Silk’s exclusive Ragasiya collection. The delicate blouses from the Alankara range blend luxury and art. “Our core focus remains on handwoven silks, including Banarasi, Patola, and printed silk, all while embracing traditional craftsmanship passed down through generations,” shares R Manmohan Ram, managing partner of Sundari Silks.