After White Lotus S3 sighting, Gucci unveils a new Bamboo showcase

Gucci’s iconic Bamboo bag, recently highlighted by Parker Posey in Season Three of "White Lotus," is the mainstay of the brand’s latest exhibition that launched in Shanghai on Friday. Set in the historic Sunke Villa, an architectural wonder located in a charming downtown area, the exhibition titled "Gucci Bamboo: Decoding an Icon" examined the history, design evolution, and cultural importance of the Bamboo 1947 bag. Curated and designed by the agency 2050+, the exhibition opened in Shanghai on March 28 and will be available to the public from April 1 to April 6.

Gucci Bamboo: A deep exploration of craftsmanship and design

The showcase offers an in-depth look into the House’s archives, tracing the development of this timeless piece and honoring its lasting legacy while reinterpreting its relevance in today’s context. Since its debut year, the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag has stood as a lasting symbol of the House. Its design draws from the equestrian world, utilizing silhouettes and materials reminiscent of fine leather saddles, while the distinctive curved bamboo handle—which is both its namesake and defining feature—nods to the bamboo walking sticks once favored by Guccio Gucci’s son.