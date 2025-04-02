A peek into designer Somya Goyal's new collection Pivot at LFWxFDCI

Designer Somya Goyal won this year's prestigious Nexa Presents The Spotlight Award for her new collection Pivot that was showcased at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI.

H2: Designer Somya Goyal impressed the audience at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Somya Goyal's collection highlighted the transformation of fashion and her eponymous label, that she founded in 2019 after she graduated from Pearl

Academy and Central Saint Martin’s University of Arts, London, is all about versatility using unconventional fabrics with surface ornamentation experiments, as well as focusing on trans seasonal garments with recycled materials.