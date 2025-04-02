A peek into designer Somya Goyal's new collection Pivot at LFWxFDCI

Designer Somya Goyal won this year's prestigious Nexa Presents The Spotlight Award for her new collection Pivot that was showcased at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI.
Somya Goyal's collection highlighted the transformation of fashion and her eponymous label, that she founded in 2019 after she graduated from Pearl
Academy and Central Saint Martin’s University of Arts, London, is all about versatility using unconventional fabrics with surface ornamentation experiments, as well as focusing on trans seasonal garments with recycled materials.
“I wanted to explore how even the smallest design decisions can create a ripple effect, transforming not just garments but the way we perceive fashion itself. The collection is a dialogue between precision and evolution—where modularity, reversibility, and fluid craftsmanship redefine versatility. For me, fashion is never static; it’s an ever-changing expression, and Pivot is a testament to that constant transformation,” says Somya.
Somya, a follower of the sustainable path, has worked with natural and organic fabrics that match her design sensibilities. Her latest collection, Pivot, was inspired by the Butterfly Effect. The Pivot demonstrates how even the smallest detail can set in motion a larger movement. The concept of a single design reinterpreted, unfolded into varying identities and garments that moved in unison with the wearer, which was quite apparent in the collection.
There was perfection in all the ensembles, as precision and reinvention were the hallmark of the designs. Reversible silhouettes vied for attention with crisp modular construction. Advanced gradient dyeing techniques were used, while structure and fluidity came together in a perfect stylish blend. With a strong creative grip on colours and craftsmanship, Somya highlighted her apparel with 3D cord hand embroidery. The constantly changing identity of the collection was achieved with colour changing details and seamless combination of textures, motion and contemporary shades.
“Partnering with NEXA for another season of ‘NEXA Presents The Spotlight’ reaffirms the platform’s dedication to fostering emerging fashion talent in
India and giving them a chance to showcase their designs to the world. We were impressed by the diverse and innovative presentations from participants nationwide, with Pivot by Somya Goyal’s showcase, particularly catching our attention,” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI.