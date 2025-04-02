FDCI with the Russian Fashion Council showcased Russian label ZA_ZA at LFWxFDCI

Alexander Shumsky, President of the Russian Fashion Council, along with his colleagues, were present in India to witness the showcase. “At FDCI, we have been actively fostering cultural exchanges with various nations. Our collaboration with the Russian Fashion Council through this designer exchange program is a step towards strengthening these ties,” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI.

ZA_ZA’s line of garments was aimed at the independent strong women who could resist any unexpected twists of fate and conquer them. The look was natural gothic, with the highlights aimed at trendy coats and raincoats in dark hues that contrasted with bright costume sets. The relaxed mood of the collection was reflected in the oversized capes. For day wear, fashion took a more practical wearable avatar with time tested dresses that could be moved effortlessly from day to evening wear. Formal events required a look that was striking and elegant, which ZA_ZA displayed when the trend setters list visits to art exhibitions or dinner with colleagues.