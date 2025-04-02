LFWxFDCI: Janhvi Kapoor headlines the unveiling of AFEW by Rahul Mishra's The Silk Route collection

The Silk Route collection by AFEW Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, saw an extraordinary presentation of the pret label’s Fall Winter 2025 collection. Unveiled in association with NEXA, the show moved into top gear when the very glamorous Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor drove into the runway in the latest Vitara model clad in a black floor sweeping black robe that covered a figure-hugging, glittering, black, willpower gown with a thigh high slit.

Janhvi Kapoor sets the LFW stage on fire in a Bandhni bodycon dress by Rahul Mishra

AFEW’s Fall Winter 2025 collection, The Silk Route, drew inspiration from the rich history of the ancient trade routes that connected the East and West. These routes facilitated the exchange of not only goods but also cultures, ideas, and crafts—India standing at the crossroads of this dynamic interaction. This very premise forms the foundation of Rahul’s collection that explores the intersection of traditional craft and contemporary design.