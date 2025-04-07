Luxury, culture, and craft come together at this fashion Mumbai pop-up

AiSPi presents its Spring/Summer 2025 collections with an exclusive trunk show at Mumbai. Titled Wanderlust Diaries, the event will feature 30 international designers from over 20 countries. The showcase reflects themes of travel, discovery and craftsmanship, with fashion collections that explore cultural narratives and global influences.

The event will include appearances by designers Lilian Afshar (L’Afshar) and the creative team behind Marzook. Both labels are set to unveil their SS25 collections and engage directly with attendees through personal presentations and bespoke experiences.

Visitors can also expect curated fashion from brands such as Rosantica, L’alingi, Marques Almeida, Okhtein, PH5, and Morton Mac. Design elements across the showcase include architectural clutches, handcrafted embellishments and relaxed silhouettes, with materials and techniques ranging from linen to Swarovski detailing.

In addition to fashion, the event includes interactive elements like personalisation at The Charms Shop and live calligraphy with Penstroke. The decor takes inspiration from the spirit of travel, incorporating textures and tones reminiscent of global destinations.

On April 8, from 11 am - 7 pm. At Kor Bar, The St. Regis, Mumbai.