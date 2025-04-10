Akshay Tritiya: 4 things to keep in mind before buying gold

Most people buy gold during Akshay Tritiya, which is an occasion to celebrate prosperity, new beginnings, and the blessing of wealth. It falls on the third day of half of the month of Vaishakha and is considered auspicious for starting new ventures.

In Hindu tradition, certain days are considered more favourable for making investments and conducting important purchases. Akshay Tritiya is one such day, the term "Akshay" means "without end," signaling an opportunity for success and abundance. Many individuals think that purchasing gold on this day will bring continuous prosperity and good luck to their families.

Buying gold for Akshay Tritiya? Be mindful of these things

Many families have rituals and customs related to gold purchases on Akshay Tritiya, making it a culturally rich event. The most common types of gold you will encounter are 22k, 18k, and 14k, which denote the proportion of gold mixed with other metals for added durability. For Akshay Tritiya, if you’re considering an investment piece, opt for 22k gold, as it strikes a good balance between purity and usability for jewellery.

Here are some things you should keep in mind if you’re buying gold for Akshay Tritiya.