This exhibition in Hyderabad is a step towards sustainable living

The exhibition brings together artisans from across India, highlighting tribal crafts and celebrating local produce. Techniques such as Lambada embroidery, Kalamkari, brass casting, terracotta and more, are all brought under one roof.

Tula, a Chennai-based brand, presents ethnic wear for men and women made from organic cotton. “Our garments are a confluence of techniques from different states,” says Ananth. “Some Jamdani dupattas come from West Bengal, cotton is spun in Maharashtra, dyeing happens in Karnataka, and final stitching is done in Chennai.”

Qalambatik, a Hyderabad-based organisation, brings its expertise in pen Kalamkari, an art form rooted in Andhra Pradesh. “This tradition came to India from Iran, visible in its floral motifs. At this exhibition, I’ll be showcasing the traditional Srikalahasti style of pen Kalamkari, where natural dyes are used,” says Maria Clara, founder of Qalambatik.

In addition to showcases from artisans and brands across India, the exhibition also features a sound therapy session and workshops.

On till April 13.

10 am to 7 pm.

At Crafts Council of

Telengana, Banjara Hills.