This exhibition in Hyderabad is a step towards sustainable living
The world is rapidly moving towards fleeting trends andgarments that are economically priced but lack durability. Social media has led people to believe that once an outfit has been posted online, it shouldn’t be worn again. While this mindset has become increasingly prevalent, there is still a growing market for conscious buying. Awareness around natural production methods and artisan livelihoods has begun to influence audiences, prompting a shift toward slow fashion.
In an effort to carry the campaign for sustainable fashion forward , IHMC (Indian Handmade Collective) presents the Natural Dye Handmade Exhibition — a showcase of handspun garments, accessories, skincare products, and home furnishings. The event is a movement toward building a community that supports and empowers artisans. “The artisans took a big hit during Covid, and that’s when we started IHMC as an online platform to bring everyone together. After receiving an overwhelming response, we decided to host exhibitions,” shares Ananth Tula, the co-founder.
The exhibition brings together artisans from across India, highlighting tribal crafts and celebrating local produce. Techniques such as Lambada embroidery, Kalamkari, brass casting, terracotta and more, are all brought under one roof.
Tula, a Chennai-based brand, presents ethnic wear for men and women made from organic cotton. “Our garments are a confluence of techniques from different states,” says Ananth. “Some Jamdani dupattas come from West Bengal, cotton is spun in Maharashtra, dyeing happens in Karnataka, and final stitching is done in Chennai.”
Qalambatik, a Hyderabad-based organisation, brings its expertise in pen Kalamkari, an art form rooted in Andhra Pradesh. “This tradition came to India from Iran, visible in its floral motifs. At this exhibition, I’ll be showcasing the traditional Srikalahasti style of pen Kalamkari, where natural dyes are used,” says Maria Clara, founder of Qalambatik.
In addition to showcases from artisans and brands across India, the exhibition also features a sound therapy session and workshops.
On till April 13.
10 am to 7 pm.
At Crafts Council of
Telengana, Banjara Hills.