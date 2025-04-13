Coachella 2025: Tyla makes a splash with archival Dolce & Gabbana and fishnet stockings

Water singer Tyla made her much-awaited debut at Coachella on Friday, showcasing an outfit designed by Ron Hartleben. Her ensemble included archival pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a Swarovski crystal mesh bra and a silk jacquard belted skirt embellished with glass fringes from the brand’s spring 2000 collection. Tyla paired this with strategically torn fishnet tights and leopard print mesh Leona boots by Burju. Tyla also wore some jewellery by American label Pandora and chose a belly chain, wrist bangles, and large hoop earrings.
Tyla was announced as a Pandora ambassador on April 8, just before her performance at Coachella 2025. Her appearance was eagerly awaited, especially since she had to withdraw from the previous year's festival due to an injury.
Since her standout look at the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore a Balmain dress crafted from sand, Tyla has emerged as a fashion icon. She recently collaborated with H&M, featuring in their spring 2025 campaign. On the red carpet, she has donned archival pieces by designers like Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood, and Gucci.
During her set, Tyla surprised the audience by mixing her hit “On and On” with Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat.” She also brought Becky G onstage for a performance of “On My Body.” Becky G matched the thematic vibe in her outfit, which included a white and yellow bralette top and matching shorts with ripped detailing, complemented by faux fur boots in Dalmatian print from 1XBlue.