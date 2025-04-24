Met Gala 2025: Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walk the red carpet?

Believe it or not, Taylor Swift was a Met Gala darling long before Zendaya, the Jenners or even Blake Lively. The Grammy winner missed the 2024 Met Gala as she was wrapping up her historic and widely acclaimed Eras world tour. However, Taylor Swift has given the Met Gala red carpet some of the most memorable looks, be it her extravagant Oscar de la Renta ball gown in 2014 or her edgy Louis Vuitton gunmetal mini dress in 2016.

Why it's unlikely that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will walk the Met Gala red carpet together

Though she has not been seen at the Met Gala red carpet in almost a decade, the Met Gala has been quite pivotal for Taylor's personal life. Swifties will remember that it's where she danced with Tom Hiddleston, on the same night she met her ex-fiance Joe Alwyn, whom she would date right after Hiddleston. However, as a general rule, Taylor Swift does not walk red carpets with her boyfriends.