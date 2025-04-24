Met Gala 2025: Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walk the red carpet?

Believe it or not, Taylor Swift was a Met Gala darling long before Zendaya, the Jenners or even Blake Lively. The Grammy winner missed the 2024 Met Gala as she was wrapping up her historic and widely acclaimed Eras world tour. However, Taylor Swift has given the Met Gala red carpet some of the most memorable looks, be it her extravagant Oscar de la Renta ball gown in 2014 or her edgy Louis Vuitton gunmetal mini dress in 2016.
Though she has not been seen at the Met Gala red carpet in almost a decade, the Met Gala has been quite pivotal for Taylor's personal life. Swifties will remember that it's where she danced with Tom Hiddleston, on the same night she met her ex-fiance Joe Alwyn, whom she would date right after Hiddleston. However, as a general rule, Taylor Swift does not walk red carpets with her boyfriends.
So it's highly unlikely that Taylor Swift will be seen with her current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. However, her exes, especially Alwyn, preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, and things have been very different with Travis since the two have been pictured numerous times at Taylor's concerts and his NFL games.
In fact, Travis even made an appearance in the YouTube Shorts video for her song “Fortnight.” Swifties are not too far off to speculate if Taylor would attend the Met Gala with Travis after they have marked off several personal milestones together. However, there has been no confirmation from Taylor's team on whether she would be attending the Met Gala.
Some fans have speculated that Taylor Swift has skipped the last few Met Galas as Kim Kardashian and her family garnered more prominence on the red carpets as the family's relationship with Anna Wintour strengthened over time. It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have been engaged in a longstanding feud and Swift's track "thanK you aIMee" which features on her recent album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is considered to be a diss track referencing Kardashian.