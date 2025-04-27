Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Dress up with these temple jewellery pieces

If you're looking to style yourself the traditional way this Akshaya Tritiya, why not explore some temple jewellery which can do wonders for your festive look? It goes without saying that buying gold for Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious; however, if you're opting to buy gold jewellery for yourself you're in luck because homegrown brands have stepped it up a notch when it comes to traditional karigari.
Temple jewellery refers to classic pieces that seek inspiration from deities, temple tops and divine figurines. While traditional designs mainly featured intricate gold handiwork, contemporary labels are introducing gemstones and pearls and lighter silhouettes to make temple jewellery appealing to the younger buyers. For Akshaya Tritiya, explore these pieces from Indian brands.
Kalyan Jewellers
Want something steeped in tradition but unique? Explore this gorgeous and effervescent necklace by Kalyan Jewellers, which is part of the brand's Roshni collection, which draws inspiration from the handcrafted elegance of traditional brass lamps. The line-up features pieces that are not just easy to style with pieces from different design memos, but also feature a really audacious handiwork in antique gold that is eye-grabbing and elegant.
Tarinika Jewellery
Sunaina Ramisetty's Tarinika Jewellery is known for its line of chic, wearable temple jewellery which contemporise old world silhouettes. A dramatic piece like this antique choker set, featuring Goddess Lakshmi and peacock motifs can easily become the statement piece of your look can be styled with a silk saree or a classic Kanjivaram.
Smars Jewelry
Want some wearable temple jewellery but within a modest budget? Try Rani Komal Jain's label Smars Jewelry which has a huge selection of classic temple jewellery pieces with modest price tags. Explore these long antique gold pearl drop earrings with kanoti which are a timeless blend of tradition and elegance
Krishna Jewellers
Want to do some wedding shopping during Akshaya Tritiya? Go for something like this flamboyant heritage piece made of 22K gold. This bridal necklace features exquisite peacock and floral engravings, enhanced by CZs, ruby emerald pota, emerald beads, and pearls which is best paired with a classic silk saree.
Rubans Jewellery
The label has a stunning collection of temple jewellery line that maximises the relevance of homegrown styling with meticulous design movements. From emerald-studded gold plated earrings to Lakshmi temple necklace sets, you can explore a wide range.
So, whether you're an old school lover or just want something classic and traditional this Akshaya Tritiya, you can't go wrong with these gorgeous pieces!