Dabble In Dabu: How a 500-year-old mud-resist block printing textile sustained itself

What is dabu pritiAbout 30 minutes away from Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur, you enter a compound where your eyes straightaway go to the yards of cotton fabric hanging from bamboo poles high above the ground, drying in the gentle breeze. On the gravel-laid compound, block-printed and indigo dyed swathes lay drying in the sun, surrounded by workshops with walls and windows painted in similar shades of blue and white. Aavaran, a 17-year-old homegrown textile centre in Udaipur, is paving the way for Dabu textile to survive, thrive and evolve with time.

What is dabu printing, and how is it used?

Dabu comes from the Hindi word ‘dabana’, meaning to press. It is a mud-resist block printing technique that creates designs by printing a resist pattern using blocks. The fabric is dyed, and the mud resist is washed off for unveiling the final motif. The resist is very similar to batik and bandhani; the former uses wax resist to create designs, while the latter uses small knots tied on fabric with threads. But at the same time, the use of wooden blocks with intricate designs brings it closer to block printing styles of Bagru and Sanganer, also from Rajasthan.