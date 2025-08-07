Monica girl Pooja Hegde's 6 fearless fashion moments

If there’s one thing Pooja Hegde knows how to do apart from lighting up the screen, it’s owning a look. Over the years, the actress has evolved into one of the most exciting fashion risk-takers in the Indian film industry. Whether she's strutting down international red carpets, attending high-profile events, or simply posting a mirror selfie, she makes sure the outfit speaks for itself.
What sets her style apart is her fearless approach to fashion. From sharp tailoring to whimsical textures, jewel tones to feathered drama, Pooja doesn’t shy away from going bold. She plays with silhouettes, mixes moods, and gives her audience something new to talk about each time. Here’s a closer look at six head-turning moments that show just how effortlessly Pooja Hegde masters the style game.
Turning up the charm in a satin white blouson top by Manish Malhotra, Pooja paired it with blue embellished trousers, creating a look that effortlessly blends elegance with edge. It’s feminine, fashion-forward, and absolutely unforgettable.
Who says boardroom dressing has to be boring? Pooja set her boss girl energy on fire in a bright yellow pantsuit layered over a matching bralette, finished with stacked neckpieces for extra flair.
Channeling old-school disco vibes with a twist, this golden mini dress gave us shirt-on-top, pleats-on-bottom realness. Styled with sleek earrings, the whole ensemble was a quiet nod to the phrase: less is more.
Why blend in when you can shine like liquid metal? Pooja ditched accessories and let her metallic outfit — complete with a dramatic leg wrap — do all the talking.
Ruffles, but make it modern. Dressed in Magda Butrym’s vibrant red co-ord set, Pooja embraced drama with structured layers, keeping the glam levels soaring high.
Proving that feathers aren’t just for the runway, Pooja swept through in a powder blue feathered gown, styled with matching knee-high boots. It’s dramatic, bold, and fun.