Monica girl Pooja Hegde's 6 fearless fashion moments

If there’s one thing Pooja Hegde knows how to do apart from lighting up the screen, it’s owning a look. Over the years, the actress has evolved into one of the most exciting fashion risk-takers in the Indian film industry. Whether she's strutting down international red carpets, attending high-profile events, or simply posting a mirror selfie, she makes sure the outfit speaks for itself.

What sets her style apart is her fearless approach to fashion. From sharp tailoring to whimsical textures, jewel tones to feathered drama, Pooja doesn’t shy away from going bold. She plays with silhouettes, mixes moods, and gives her audience something new to talk about each time. Here’s a closer look at six head-turning moments that show just how effortlessly Pooja Hegde masters the style game.

Take a cue from Pooja Hegde's fashion wardrobe