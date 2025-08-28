Bhutan Fashion Week's first edition: Here's what to expect

If you ever visit Bhutan, probably one of the first things you would notice is that how stylish and particular the people are there about their outfits. Whichever profession you might be in, whatever the time of the day it is, everyone is always in their traditional attire, Gho (what men wear) and Kira (what women wear). Now, that the Land of the Thunder Dragon is hosting the first-ever Bhutan Fashion Week, we are more excited that ever.

Bhutan Fashion Week: What to expect?

To be held from October 27 to November 1 at Paro and Thimphu, the Bhutan Fashion Week (BFW) will reimagine how the country presents its textiles to the world. Around 21 local designers are taking part at the BFW, with The Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property (DOMCIIP) funding the event.