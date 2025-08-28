Bhutan Fashion Week's first edition: Here's what to expect

If you ever visit Bhutan, probably one of the first things you would notice is that how stylish and particular the people are there about their outfits. Whichever profession you might be in, whatever the time of the day it is, everyone is always in their traditional attire, Gho (what men wear) and Kira (what women wear). Now, that the Land of the Thunder Dragon is hosting the first-ever Bhutan Fashion Week, we are more excited that ever.
To be held from October 27 to November 1 at Paro and Thimphu, the Bhutan Fashion Week (BFW) will reimagine how the country presents its textiles to the world. Around 21 local designers are taking part at the BFW, with The Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property (DOMCIIP) funding the event.
Sonam Penjor, the director of DOMCIIP, said the initiative stemmed from a need to find a platform that could give Bhutanese designs a global recognition, carrying its identiy and presence beyond borders. "Designs on their own cannot be sold. What we needed was a mode to take them to interntional platforms, and fashion became that mode," he explained.
As of now, details of 11 designer have been revealed...
Tashi Zangmo's Wangpe Couture will present a collection dedicated to ty on a global stage, with a dedicated focus on our traditional attires Gho and Kira, boasting classic Bhutanese motifs, reinterpreted through modern color palettes, and styling, while staying rooted.
Dorji Sanmo has a collection inspired by the Highlanders of Bhutan, which is a tribute to their strength, resilience, and deep connection to nature.
As the founder of SonyCTenzin and Bhutan Fashion Institte of Technology, Sangay Choden strives to preserve textile heritage while driving sustainable innovation and empowering highlanders, women and youth. Her newest drop PAZAP–The Spirit of a Warrior, through structured shoulders, fierce lines, and textiles that nod to Bhutan’s warrior past, tells a story of modern strength built on ancient foundations.
Bhutanese fashion designers like Pema Choki with her comfortable, dailywear edit, Peldonna with hr textile artistry, and others, BFW is surely going to be the best of the fashion events in recent times, and a unique one.
