Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone walk the ramp as showstoppers in Ashley Rebello's World AIDS Day special show

Marking World AIDS Day in a bold and impactful way, designer Ashely Rebello hosted a special show on November 29, making a powerful statement about AIDS awareness through fashion. Creating a unique collection with safety-based products including condoms, Ashley Rebello made quite a buzz with his statement-worthy outfits.
The fashion show was made more memorable with its showstoppers, Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone, who dazzled in their custom-made unique outfits. While Malaika wore a striking red do, complete with a head ornament, Sunny sparkled in a silver outfit which had the skirt made out of condom packets.
Talking about the show, Ashley says, “The idea behind the show was not just to showcase clothes, but to make a statement through fashion. The way the show was received, it proves we succeeded in doing that. The cause of AIDS awareness deserves our full attention and to be able to do that through my skills, was a privilege.”
The event was a star-studded one as the attendees included some notable personalities like Imran Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Amrita Arora and Daisy Shah. Raving about his showstoppers, the designer says, “The impact of the show increased because of Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone. These two fierce women are the image of the strong-empowered women of today, and to have them unabashedly wear the outfits with grace and aplomb was a sight to behold.”
The showcase featured bold, latex-inspired designs symbolising protection, empowerment, and the significance of safer sexual practices. By bringing fashion and sexual wellness into the same space, the initiative aimed at challenging the stigma and make more mainstream and accessible discussions on sexual health.
Sunny Leone added how coming together with the brand again for an initiative that raises awareness around safe sex and HIV prevention feels deeply meaningful. "This cause matters, and it is important that people feel comfortable talking about protection and making informed decisions. Using fashion as a platform helps take the message to audiences in a way that is modern, relatable and engaging.”