Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone walk the ramp as showstoppers in Ashley Rebello's World AIDS Day special show

Talking about the show, Ashley says, “The idea behind the show was not just to showcase clothes, but to make a statement through fashion. The way the show was received, it proves we succeeded in doing that. The cause of AIDS awareness deserves our full attention and to be able to do that through my skills, was a privilege.”

The event was a star-studded one as the attendees included some notable personalities like Imran Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Amrita Arora and Daisy Shah. Raving about his showstoppers, the designer says, “The impact of the show increased because of Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone. These two fierce women are the image of the strong-empowered women of today, and to have them unabashedly wear the outfits with grace and aplomb was a sight to behold.”