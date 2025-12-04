Hyderabad doesn’t usually hold its breath for fashion—but on certain nights, the city feels wired, expectant, tuned to something electric. At Broadway, that shift was almost physical. Almost Gods had returned. Not with a new drop, not with the predictability of a season, but with its archival pieces, whispered about, hunted for, screenshotted from old lookbooks, DM’d about endlessly. The kind of pieces that don’t just vanish from stores; they vanish into memory.

For Sidhant Bhutani, marketing head at Broadway, the idea was simple but rooted in what he’d been hearing repeatedly from Hyderabad’s consumers. He says, “Almost Gods resonates a lot with people here. The brand has captured the pulse of the Indian youth, and we’ve seen that demand—especially for pieces that aren’t available on their website or at their stores anymore.”

Almost Gods: Exclusivity finds its moment in Hyderabad

The archive, then, wasn’t just a showcase. It was access. “We wanted the consumer to connect with the roots and the history of the brand. People have been asking for these products for years. This was a way to bring something exclusive to Hyderabad," Sidhant adds.

Meanwhile, from the brand’s side, that intention aligned perfectly. “This is an archive collection—an ode to our past,” says Jahaan Kapoor, customer experience lead at Almost Gods, adding, “These pieces helped shape and define our design language. They’re some of the iconic pieces the brand is known for.”

The collaboration took shape organically. Almost Gods already performed strongly at Broadway, and conversations eventually led them to this one-night idea. “We wanted to do something unique and something you don’t get anywhere else. Today, exclusivity drives demand, and this felt like the right moment to give their loyal community something special," Sidhant explains.

Jahaan is clear about why they aren’t available anywhere online. “We like to keep things fresh. We’re always evolving—our graphics, prints, fabrics. These pieces come from a different phase of Almost Gods, when we were more streetwear-driven. We’ve matured since then," he says.

And the one-day-only access? He adds, “We’re very protective about what we put out. We like doing things that feel exclusive. We want to reward the people who actually show up.”

For Broadway, expectations reflect the loyalty the brand already holds in the city. “People love it here. They cherish it, they flaunt it," says Sidhant, with a warm smile.

(Story by Tejal Sinha)