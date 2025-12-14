Did you know the original Hermes Birkin was inspired by what young mothers need?

Jane Birkin’s very own original Hermes Birkin bag recently went under the hammer. Sotheby’s auctioned off the iconic 1984 handbag during its Paris Fashion Icons sale and the bag was sold for 8.6 million euros, about $10.1 million. The bag is designed in timeless black leather with gold hardware and signature saddle stitching.

How young mothers influenced the design of the OG Birkin bag

And very few people know that the Birkin was born from a chance meeting between Birkin and then-Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight nearly four decades ago.

It was commissioned for the British-French actress, singer, and designer and very bag became one of fashion’s most coveted status symbols. But its inception was rooted in practicality!

After a chance encounter with Hermès executive Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight, Jane Birkin famously sketched her idea on an airplane sick bag. The contents of Birkin's own wicker bag were spilling over; looking for a practical yet stylish carry-all for young mothers, she modeled her design on one of the fashion house’s existing and well-loved bag styles.

“I said, ‘Why don’t you make a bag that’s four times the Kelly that you can leave open?’ Because girls like to have things on the end of their arm to put all their stuff in,” Birkin said.