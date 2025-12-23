PastForward: Faith Michael’s ethical menswear label returns in a striking new avatar!

But, as with many creative trajectories, the path wasn’t linear. The pandemic struck and everything changed overnight. “In 2020, when the pandemic hit, everything stopped. My clients disappeared. So, I took a job with the Apollo Group and moved to Gurugram. I was still producing content, but not in fashion anymore,” Faith tells us. Despite the shift, Faith continued to nurture her creative side, developing a digital video series that performed well — until life intervened again. A move back to Bengaluru disrupted her plans. “Everything collapsed once I left Gurugram,” she says candidly, reflecting on a period that demanded difficult decisions. And then came the most unexpected twist in her story — boxing. “Honestly, by accident,” she laughs.