PastForward: The story of Bengaluru’s very own Pavithra Muddaya and Vimor!

In Bengaluru’s ever-evolving fashion landscape — where contemporary couture coexists with a rich textile heritage — one name continues to stand apart, shimmering like a guardian of tradition amid shifting trends: Pavithra Muddaya. For connoisseurs of handloom, she is not merely a designer; she is an institution. Though she modestly describes herself as a, “designer who was forced by circumstance to be one,” her work speaks a far more compelling truth. Pavithra has become the quiet yet resolute custodian of Southern India’s weaving legacies, often standing alone in her fight to preserve heritage in an era where powerlooms dominate the market. Across regions such as Dharmavaram and Anekal, she has helped revive the craft through design intervention, ensuring that weavers continue to find buyers who understand — and value — the painstaking artistry of their craft.