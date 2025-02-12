Rashi Singh’s mantra: Just get up and get going

If there is a name synonymous with ultra-stylish, it is, without a doubt, actress Rashi Singh. The diva always keeps her style up to date with the trends on social media, even setting new ones for all to be in awe of and emulate. At Jahanpanah in Banjara Hills, Rashi unveiled the store’s new logo and checked out ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, the brand’s first-ever women’s ethnic wear collection. She graciously opens up to CE about her life, fashion, and more.

“My brother is getting married and his fashion choices are pretty bad,” she says, laughing. The actress adds, “I wanted to find trendy and fashionable outfits and that is when a friend recommended Jahanpanah. My brother then bought outfits from the brand.” The actress of Prasanna Vadanam fame is a walking fashion inspiration. So, what’s her fashion secret? She explains that while most people tend to go out of their comfort zone at events, she chooses to stay within her comfort zone. Rashi states,

“Ethnic sarees are very comfortable for me right now. Traditional clothes never go out of style.” Well, this diva is all about creating her own fashion statements. But for Rashi, being in the film industry goes beyond just fashion. Mindful fitness is something she practices on a daily basis. She opens up about her past, saying that the Rashi of today is completely different from the Rashi three years ago.

“I realised I had to take care of myself to look better and more natural. To look natural, one must consciously eat well and think about what goes into the body and how it will affect the system 10 years down the line,” she explains. Rashi quit sugar. This simple tweak in her life, she says, changed the way she looked, making her feel more energetic and resulting in better skin.

However, she doesn’t follow any diets. “Earlier, I would suddenly start a diet and then randomly stop it. Extremities are bad — now, I just balance healthy and unhealthy food,” she states.

Shoot days can often be extremely demanding and hectic for the actress, with work starting at 6 am and ending at 9 pm. But when Rashi isn’t shooting, she confesses that she does nothing, saying, “It is just my bed, sofa and me. I eat and sleep. That’s all I do, and I am not guilty. Sometimes, I dance or go to a café.”

She is quite a star on social media, garnering fans and adulation whenever she posts. Rashi expresses, “I’ll be honest — the content I sometimes put out is what people like to watch, even if it means I don’t like to make it. What I do is have a balance, creating a mix of content I like to present and what people like to see.”

Indeed, being an actress is never an easy job to do. So, how does Rashi keep her motivation up? Her secret, she reveals, is discipline over motivation. “Just get up and go to work. Wanting to be motivated by someone or something is a waste of time,” she points out.

Inspiring is an understatement to describe this actress, who is all set to blow our minds with several upcoming projects. “I am shooting for a web series, which I can’t disclose anything about, though the poster will be out soon. I did a film with Raj Tarun which will release in March, apart from a woman-centric film that will release the same month,” she shares.

Story by Shreya Veronica