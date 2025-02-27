Old-school glamour, new-age edge

Divaa Jain has always believed that fashion is more than just clothes. It’s a feeling, a memory, a connection to something deeper. With her latest collection, Retro Revival, she isn’t just bringing back vintage styles — she’s reinterpreting them for today’s modern woman.

Retro fashion has always fascinated her, which is why her latest collection pays tribute to the past while making it relevant to the present. “I’ve always been captivated by the effortless charm of old-school fashion, especially the ’90s. There’s something undeniably elegant yet playful about the silhouettes, the way fabrics move, and the thoughtful details that make an outfit stand out. With Retro Revival, I wanted to bring that essence back — but with a fresh, contemporary spin,” she says.

At a time when fashion cycles move faster than ever, nostalgia has found its way back into wardrobes. But reviving retro trends without making them look outdated is no easy task. Divaa strikes that balance by taking signature elements of ’90s fashion — structured bodices, subtle slits, and draped fabrics — and refining them with modern tailoring and innovative details.

The fashion designer spoke about her challenges while designing the Retro Revival collection. She adds, “The biggest challenge was reviving retro styles without making them look outdated. I wanted to honour the essence of the ’90s without being too literal. Striking the right balance between vintage inspiration and modern wearability took a lot of experimenting, but that’s exactly what made this collection special.”

Divaa has chosen fabrics that flow yet hold structure — satins, soft crepes, and airy organzas. The colour palette mixes dreamy yet bold tones such as deep jewel shades, muted pastels, and classic neutrals, with a vibrant twist. The designs also balance minimalism with statement-making details like unique embroidery placements, asymmetric cuts, and subtle sheer accents, making her pieces stand out.

While speaking about what will resonate the most with people, Divaa shares, “Anyone who appreciates a blend of sophistication and nostalgia! Whether it’s someone who lived through the '90s and wants to relive that era or a younger fashion enthusiast who admires vintage influences, this collection is for those who love dressing with confidence and personality.”

For Divaa, designing and fashion have always been second nature. She expresses with nostalgia, “Even as a child, I loved experimenting with colours and silhouettes, figuring out what worked best. It was like dressing up dolls but on a much larger canvas. It’s never felt like work; it’s always been something I’ve done for the sheer joy of it, and I think that passion has always worked in my favour.”

Her biggest inspiration has been her mother, a fashion designer herself. “Watching her creativity and dedication lit a spark in me. But more than that, I felt guided by something beyond myself, a strong pull that made everything fall into place so quickly, almost as if it was meant to be,” she notes.

That same passion shaped her brand, Divaa Jain Kaastaan. Her store isn’t just a retail space but a reflection of her vision. She states, “When I built my store, I wanted it to reflect everything I loved — elegance, tradition, and a touch of modernity. Inspired by Roman architecture, the space is as much a part of the story as the designs, which blend traditional and Western elements seamlessly. This journey has been about turning my love for creating into something meaningful and beautiful.”

With Retro Revival, she has tapped into something timeless. But she isn’t stopping here. She reveals her plans, saying, “Vintage fashion has a timeless appeal, and I love reinterpreting it in fresh, exciting ways. I’m already exploring ideas that blend different eras — perhaps a mix of old-school Bollywood glamour with a modern sensibility. Divaa Jain Kaastaan is constantly evolving, but always with a touch of timeless elegance.”

For those who believe that fashion is more than just trends, Divaa Jain’s designs offer a connection to something deeper — something classic, something unforgettable.