Why scarves are the season’s hottest waist detail in 2025

Yep, scarves have slipped off necks and wrapped themselves around hips, and suddenly, everyone cool seems to be doing it. Blame it on Paris Fashion Week, where Julian Klausner's debut for Dries Van Noten paired sleek trousers with printed pares tied low and loose, like a boardroom meets Bora Bora crossover we didn’t know we needed.

And it didn’t stop there. Alexa Chung recently rocked a silk scarf over grey pants and a white tee, like she accidentally invented the art of elevated off-duty. Then there’s Kylie Jenner, who took things further styling a bikini top with white pants and a bold scarf slung low on her hips, only to rework it later as a chic headwrap. Multipurpose? Maximum slay.