Why scarves are the season’s hottest waist detail in 2025

Let’s face it: summer in the city is no joke. Your makeup’s halfway down your neck before you even reach your destination, your cotton tee is a personal sauna, and layering? Don’t even think about it. But just when you thought all was lost, fashion throws us a lifeline in the form of a scarf. Not the fuzzy, knitted kind you buried in the back of your closet after winter. We’re talking silk, satin, breezy cotton; the kind that flutters, and, as it turns out, fastens fabulously around your waist.
Yep, scarves have slipped off necks and wrapped themselves around hips, and suddenly, everyone cool seems to be doing it. Blame it on Paris Fashion Week, where Julian Klausner's debut for Dries Van Noten paired sleek trousers with printed pares tied low and loose, like a boardroom meets Bora Bora crossover we didn’t know we needed.
And it didn’t stop there. Alexa Chung recently rocked a silk scarf over grey pants and a white tee, like she accidentally invented the art of elevated off-duty. Then there’s Kylie Jenner, who took things further styling a bikini top with white pants and a bold scarf slung low on her hips, only to rework it later as a chic headwrap. Multipurpose? Maximum slay.
Call it sarong-core. Call it vacation-on-the-subway energy. It’s giving beachy, breezy rebellion against everything the heat ruins. And the best part? You already own the star piece just raid your scarf drawer, fold, tie, and go. Whether you’re commuting, chilling, or pretending your office is actually a tropical island, a scarf at the waist is summer’s most unexpected, serotonin-boosting accessory. Consider it your shortcut to hot-weather style without sweating the details.