Confused about picking the right shapewear? Try these 4 hacks

Shapewear has evolved to be more than a red-carpet must have for some; the many who use it as a source of confidence. A good piece of shapewear can give a woman great confidence in her body, but finding the right fit can be difficult. Not to mention, the seemingly endless variety of styles, fabrics, and fits can be enough to make one throw up one’s hands in defeat – but don’t just give up yet. Armed with the right tips, you will know how to look for a piece that will not only fit your body, but will feel good shaping it.
To begin to define these colours, first think about your overall skin tone, and clothing choices.
Opt for non-irritating breathable materials such as cotton blends or microfiber if you are very sensitive. Be sensitive in your fabric choices, as with shapewear, some fabric can make your skin itchy, particularly if tight-fitting. For a garment that “begins to slide down”, lightly spraying the inside edges with hairspray can provide some soft grip without being too stiff.
Consider your chosen outfit for the day.
Your clothing choice should guide the shapewear you pick. A tight bodycon dress might pair best with a full-body shaper or high-waisted shorts, while trousers might work better with shaping briefs or leggings. If you're wearing a low-cut top and only need bust support, a shaping bra could do the trick. Always try your shapewear on with the actual outfit to make sure it gives the desired effect without showing through or changing the fit of your clothes.
The level of compression is also more important than most people think.
Shapewear is generally available in three levels of compression: light, medium, or firm. Light is best for everyday smoothing, medium is for structured support, and firm is best when you’d like to wear something more fitted beneath your special- occasion wardrobe. And don’t think it’s better if it’s tighter, your comfort is important. The right amount of compression should allow you to continue breathing, moving, and feeling comfortable while working or sleeping.
Lastly, focus on fit rather than size.
Sizes among brands vary greatly, so be sure to check the provided size chart for each specific brand, and consider the reviews for further information. Don’t wear it if it does not fit because shapewear that does not fit will be uncomfortable as it will ride up, roll down or dig into the skin.
If it moves a few steps over then it’s likely not the one. It should become, ideally, an invisible second skin or, providing support without squeezing or pinching.
Enjoy all of the positive side effects of having your shapewear fabric, fit, and function work for your body, your outfit, and your confidence. So whether it’s a big day or just because you want a little more support, these tips will help you select comfortable shapewear that also looks great.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.