Confused about picking the right shapewear? Try these 4 hacks

Shapewear has evolved to be more than a red-carpet must have for some; the many who use it as a source of confidence. A good piece of shapewear can give a woman great confidence in her body, but finding the right fit can be difficult. Not to mention, the seemingly endless variety of styles, fabrics, and fits can be enough to make one throw up one’s hands in defeat – but don’t just give up yet. Armed with the right tips, you will know how to look for a piece that will not only fit your body, but will feel good shaping it.

To begin to define these colours, first think about your overall skin tone, and clothing choices.

Opt for non-irritating breathable materials such as cotton blends or microfiber if you are very sensitive. Be sensitive in your fabric choices, as with shapewear, some fabric can make your skin itchy, particularly if tight-fitting. For a garment that “begins to slide down”, lightly spraying the inside edges with hairspray can provide some soft grip without being too stiff.

Consider your chosen outfit for the day.

Your clothing choice should guide the shapewear you pick. A tight bodycon dress might pair best with a full-body shaper or high-waisted shorts, while trousers might work better with shaping briefs or leggings. If you're wearing a low-cut top and only need bust support, a shaping bra could do the trick. Always try your shapewear on with the actual outfit to make sure it gives the desired effect without showing through or changing the fit of your clothes.