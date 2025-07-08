Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra and 12 other designers set to be a part of India Couture Week 2025

The India Couture Week organised by FDCI is set to return this year for its 18th edition. The showcase which puts forward the creme de la creme of Indian couture is one of the most anticipated events in fashion where fashion stalwarts unveil some of their most significant creations of the year. The India Couture Week 2025 will be held between July 23-30.

India Couture Week 2025 will feature JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra and more designers

This year India Couture Week is set to present a showcase by 14 Indian couturiers, including Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, and Tarun Tahiliani, among others.

The line-up also includes Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao.