Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra and 12 other designers set to be a part of India Couture Week 2025

The India Couture Week organised by FDCI is set to return this year for its 18th edition. The showcase which puts forward the creme de la creme of Indian couture is one of the most anticipated events in fashion where fashion stalwarts unveil some of their most significant creations of the year. The India Couture Week 2025 will be held between July 23-30.
This year India Couture Week is set to present a showcase by 14 Indian couturiers, including Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, and Tarun Tahiliani, among others.
The line-up also includes Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao.
Last year India Couture Week presented some standout collections, including JJ Valaya’s Muraqqa collection which drew inspiration from Ottoman intricacies and Amit Aggarwal's Antevorta which made stars out of pre-owned Banarasi sarees.
"Hyundai India Couture Week continues to be the most awaited platform showcasing the mastery and evolution of Indian couture. We are proud to partner with Hyundai for the third consecutive year in presenting this celebration of design and innovation.
"I would also like to express my gratitude to the participating designers whose creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment elevate this platform year after year. I also extend my sincere thanks to Reliance Brands for their continued support in helping us bring this vision to life, said Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI in a statement.
The India Couture Week 2024 grand finale last year featured a showcase by Falguni Shane Peacock which included a capsule of handwoven sequin saris. Titled ‘Rang Mahal’ the collection received acclaim and the was presented by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna who turned showstoppers.