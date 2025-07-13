Kate Middleton chooses a Gen-Z-favoured label for her Wimbledon final appearance

The Centre Court crowd welcomed her with a standing ovation as she arrived just ahead of the final between No. 8 seed Swiatek and No. 13 Anisimova. Following the match, she took part in the on-court ceremony, presenting the runner-up trophy to an emotional Anisimova and then awarding Swiatek the iconic Venus Rosewater Dish. Kate also shared a few comforting words with Anisimova, who was visibly upset after the loss.

“I wasn’t sure if she was going to come out today, if she was going to be there,” Anisimova said. “So it was just really nice to see her. She definitely had a few things to say that were making me emotional again. But yeah, she was really kind. She told me to keep my head high.”

After the on-court ceremony, Princess Kate and Iga Swiatek shared a private moment inside a room at the main stadium. Shortly after, Swiatek stepped out onto a balcony to present the trophy to the fans gathered outside.

“I don’t remember (what she said) really, because I was too overwhelmed,” Swiatek admitted about their conversation. “I didn’t want to do any faux pas. I wanted to behave well.”

Last year, Kate presented the men’s trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after his win against Novak Djokovic, marking her second public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

In recent months, the Princess has been steadily resuming her royal duties, including welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to the UK this week.