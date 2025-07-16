Rahul Mishra set to open Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, fresh on the heels of a successful Paris Fashion Week

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, shared his thoughts on the announcement. "Rahul Mishra is a true global ambassador of Indian couture, and it gives me immense pleasure to have him open Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His thoughtful design language continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in craft. I am proud of his successful journey and look forward to his show.

This year India Couture Week is set to present a showcase by 14 Indian couturiers, including Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, and Tarun Tahiliani, among others.

The line-up also includes Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao.

Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Rahul Mishra said, "Every time we showcase in India, it fills us with immense pride to present our work on home soil, where the roots of our craft run deepest. Opening Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 with FDCI is an honour, and this collection feels especially personal. It explores the idea of love not just as a feeling, but as a transformation and a journey of becoming. Through every ensemble, we attempt to express that quiet surrender, where craft, emotion and soul dissolve into one.