Beyond Labubu: 4 toys that led the world to a frenzy

Labubu fever may have taken over the world but this is hardly the first time a toy has led to a worldwide obsession .The popular designer toy Labubu, created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung in collaboration with collectible toy brand Pop Mart, is instantly recognizable thanks to its furry body, wide eyes, and trademark mischievous grin.

An authentic Labubu typically retails for around $39.99 or ₹4,000, so be cautious if you come across one priced suspiciously low, as it may be a fake. There are also other signs you can look out for to identify counterfeit Labubu dolls.

Love Labubus? You need to know about these retro toys which were super popular

Pop Mart is enjoying a major windfall. The Chinese company, known for catering to collectors and influencers, announced this week that its profits for the first half of the year are projected to soar by over 350% compared to the same period last year thanks largely to the runaway success of Labubu. With this achievement, Pop Mart joins a select group of brands that have managed to tap into the cultural moment, drawing in massive crowds eager to snag the latest must-have collectible.

Here are some toys which led the consumer base into a buying frenzy in the past.

Cabbage Patch Kids

These soft-bodied dolls with chubby faces and yarn hair stormed into homes in the 1980s, coming with adoption papers that made them feel special. At their peak, more than 90 million were sold worldwide, with frenzied parents lining up at stores to grab one.