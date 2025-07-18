Asha Gautam and Swadha come together to showcase a collection that celebrates Indian textiles

Asha Gautam recently collaborated with women-led organization Swadha, to present Hunar Gaatha, a line that celebrates India’s textile traditions and the strength of womanhood. This immersive event bridged the gap between heritage, artistry, and empowerment, spotlighting not just fabrics, but the stories and identities they carry.
Showcased in a culturally rich set-up, Hunar Gaatha unveiled 68 intricately handcrafted ensembles, representing over 100,000 hours of masterful work from artisans across the country.
The collection featured a spectrum of traditional techniques—from Banarasi and Paithani to Zardozi, Bandhani, French knots, and Kanjeevaram, reimagined through a blend of timeless and modern silhouettes. Each creation reflected Asha Gautam’s vision of revival and innovation in Indian fashion.
The show opened with a soul-stirring classical performance by Vidya Shah, whose monsoon-themed melodies set a reflective tone. The main show also featured a captivating Kathak recital by Shivani and reached its crescendo during the finale, as Swadha members walked the ramp in Asha Gautam ensembles.
The event’s visuals and choreography was helmed by artistic director Rashmi Virmani, celebrated for her storytelling through fashion and movement. The the guests from the evening were Dr. Mallika Nadda (President, Special Olympics), Neeta Mansukh Mandavia, Babita Malhotra, Mahima Kumari Singh ji (Maharani of Udaipur), Neelam Pratap Rudy (Textile Advocator & Philanthropist), Dr. M. Beena, Development (Commissioner, Handlooms) and Sudha Dhingra, Dean, NIFT and several others from the worlds of policy, philanthropy, and design.