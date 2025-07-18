Asha Gautam and Swadha come together to showcase a collection that celebrates Indian textiles

Asha Gautam recently collaborated with women-led organization Swadha, to present Hunar Gaatha, a line that celebrates India’s textile traditions and the strength of womanhood. This immersive event bridged the gap between heritage, artistry, and empowerment, spotlighting not just fabrics, but the stories and identities they carry.

Asha Gautam x Swadha presents Hunar Gaatha - a celebration of India’s textile legacy

Showcased in a culturally rich set-up, Hunar Gaatha unveiled 68 intricately handcrafted ensembles, representing over 100,000 hours of masterful work from artisans across the country.

The collection featured a spectrum of traditional techniques—from Banarasi and Paithani to Zardozi, Bandhani, French knots, and Kanjeevaram, reimagined through a blend of timeless and modern silhouettes. Each creation reflected Asha Gautam’s vision of revival and innovation in Indian fashion.