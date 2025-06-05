Are Goyard bags melting? Viral claims shock the Internet

Few names whisper wealth as assuredly as a Goyard. The Parisian heritage brand, famously discreet and steeped in exclusivity, has long held the attention of fashion’s elite; owning a Goyard (though far easier now) used to be quite an accomplishment for many. But are these sought-after Goyard bags melting?

Are Goyard tote bags melting? Viral claims divide the Internet

Yes, melting. TikTok videos, Reddit threads, and Instagram stories have surfaced showing warped, peeling, and distorted Goyard bags—particularly the signature Saint Louis tote seemingly wilting under heat or stress. The backlash has sparked more than just questions about quality control. It’s led to a broader cultural inquiry: What happens