Are Goyard bags melting? Viral claims shock the Internet

Few names whisper wealth as assuredly as a Goyard. The Parisian heritage brand, famously discreet and steeped in exclusivity, has long held the attention of fashion’s elite; owning a Goyard (though far easier now) used to be quite an accomplishment for many. But are these sought-after Goyard bags melting?
Yes, melting. TikTok videos, Reddit threads, and Instagram stories have surfaced showing warped, peeling, and distorted Goyard bags—particularly the signature Saint Louis tote seemingly wilting under heat or stress. The backlash has sparked more than just questions about quality control. It’s led to a broader cultural inquiry: What happens
“POV: your $2,000 Goyard has officially entered the ‘melting’ phase of its lifespan and is no longer usable,” wrote NYC influencer Janet Lin, alongside her clip. The viral video, with over 2.2 million TikTok views, shows the influencer walking down Fifth Avenue in a white long-sleeve shirt, which features a navy blue paint blot on her shoulder, allegedly caused by the handles of the Parisian imprint’s “Saint Louis PM” bag.
Another viral TikTok showed a Goyard Saint Louis tote seemingly wilting on the seat of a parked car, accompanied by captions like “Luxury shouldn’t melt,” and “$1,800 down the drain.” Soon, others similar videos, similar complaints, similar claims emerged
But luxury experts and leather specialists have since stepped in to debunk much of the panic. According to handbag restoration professionals and fashion forums like The PurseBlog and r/DesignerReps, what’s happening isn’t melting at all. Rather, the heat is softening the structure of the bag, which is made from a coated canvas and leather blend.
Prolonged exposure to direct heat—especially inside a hot car—can warp or sag the material, but that’s a far cry from actual melting.
It's important to note that Goyard does tell its consumers how to take care of its bags. "Protect your Goyard product from humidity and prolonged exposure to light either artificial or natural, as well as extreme temperatures," the site tells its buyers.
Lin, who claims to have bought the “authentic” Goyard bag nearly two years ago, urged her followers to not buy a Goyard.
“Do not buy a Goyard tote,” she said in a separate snippet. “The hand-painted leather started softening, melting and staining my clothes."
Goyard, for its part, has remained largely silent, which is pretty on-brand for the heritage label known for its traditional stance of discretion. The French maison, founded in 1853 and famously private, doesn’t even have a traditional e-commerce site. You can’t shop Goyard online officially; you must visit a boutique or place a special order. It’s a brand built on mysteryand perhaps ironically, that makes it even more vulnerable to online speculation within the luxury segment.
The material matters
The Saint Louis tote is Goyard’s most popular offering, known for being feather-light and flexible. Made from Goyardine canvas, it’s a blend of cotton, linen, and hemp coated with a natural resin for water resistance. This material is what gives the bag its iconic chevron pattern and pliable texture.
However, unlike more structured leather bags from Hermès or Louis Vuitton, the Saint Louis is more delicate when it comes to heat. Leaving it in a car at 50°C (a Dubai summer or Delhi heatwave) can naturally result in softening or warping. Experts have pointed out that it's not melting, but rather material fatigue.
And it’s not unique to Goyard. Louis Vuitton’s Monogram canvas bags, Chanel’s lambskin, and even Dior’s coated canvas totes can be affected under extreme conditions. Besides, Goyard or any other luxury brand never promised to deliver indestructibility, which is the crux of the issue.