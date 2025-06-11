Nor Black Nor White joins hands with Nike for a collection of ‘sport-forward’ bandhani pieces

The campaign features wrestler Anshu Malik, sprinter Priya Mohan and cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. “When women wear pieces from our new collection with Nike, we want them to feel comfortable in their own skin, wherever they are in their journey. We want them to feel cool and collected through the colors, and to be ready to take on challenges and build strength and resilience through the patterns. Women who wear these pieces should have fun and own the spectrum of hues — all knowing that we, as women, aren’t here to play,” shared Amrit Kumar, NorBlack NorWhite cofounder (via Nike)

Nor Black Nor White was founded in 2010 by Amrit Kumar and Mriga Kapadiya. The Toronto-born creatives moved to India to collaborate with artisan communities across the country, especially in Gujarat’s Kutch region. The creative studio is best known for its streetwear and blending Indian heritage craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic.