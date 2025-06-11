Nor Black Nor White joins hands with Nike for a collection of ‘sport-forward’ bandhani pieces

Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar’s New Delhi-based artisanal fashion label Nor Black Nor White just became the first Indian brand to collaborate with Nike (although designers of Indian origin have worked with Nike in the past). The Nike x NorBlack NorWhite collection lines up contemporary pieces that highlight Indian culture and craftsmanship.
The sporty pieces feature elements of traditional bandhani, an Indian tie-dye technique; the collection includes tops, bras, shorts and tights, as well as four footwear styles and a cross-body bag. To be more specific, the shoes include the Nike Air Max Craze, Motiva, Pegasus 41 and Calm slide. The collection will be available June 11 onwards at nike.com and select Nike Stores.
“Our NorBlack NorWhite journey started with a deep admiration for the crafts practices of India and the people who bring them to life,” said Mriga Kapadiya, the brand’s cofounder (via Nike). “This collection shines a light on the rigor, dedication and ancestral knowledge that’s rooted in Indian culture, and we hope each piece inspires women to draw into their own athletic mindset while navigating everyday life in India and around the world.”
The campaign features wrestler Anshu Malik, sprinter Priya Mohan and cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. “When women wear pieces from our new collection with Nike, we want them to feel comfortable in their own skin, wherever they are in their journey. We want them to feel cool and collected through the colors, and to be ready to take on challenges and build strength and resilience through the patterns. Women who wear these pieces should have fun and own the spectrum of hues — all knowing that we, as women, aren’t here to play,” shared Amrit Kumar, NorBlack NorWhite cofounder (via Nike)
Nor Black Nor White was founded in 2010 by Amrit Kumar and Mriga Kapadiya. The Toronto-born creatives moved to India to collaborate with artisan communities across the country, especially in Gujarat’s Kutch region. The creative studio is best known for its streetwear and blending Indian heritage craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic.