Love Dakota Johnson's tote bag from Materialists? You can buy it at a surprising price

Dakota Johnson gave the office girl wardrobe quite the glow-up in her new film Materialists. From chic poplin shirts and long leather blazers to Burbank suits, the actress served some immaculate looks as NYC-based matchmaker Lucy in the Celine Song directorial venture.
Dakota Johnson plays a high-powered Manhattan matchmaker who mostly caters to an elite crowd and obviously has to dress the part. However, the oversized tote, which is the most dependable fashion companion for girls-at-work don't leave her shoulder.
One of the most noteworthy elements of her day-to-day look was her ever-so-spacious tote bag which she took everywhere be it work, cafe meetings or to see her ex's play. The best part about her bag is that It pairs with almost everything effortlessly, irrespective of the season. And it's available online!
The bag in question is a distressed tote by the Spanish brand Hereu, which was founded in 2014 and is known for crafting their products in Spain using traditional techniques by family-run manufacturers. Founders Jose Luis and Albert who hail from Valencia and Mallorca constructed this project as a tribute to their roots.
The tote bag which Dakota carries is the Calella leather tote crafted in distressed calf leather. The bag has an open top and also comes with a detachable calf leather zip pouch. It's available at the official Hereu website and is priced at €590 which roughly adds up to INR 58,665.
Since Dakota is one of the top ambassadors for Gucci, fans expected her to parade a number of iconic Gucci bags throughout the movie. However, that would have been a tad unrealistic as her character Lucy confesses in the movie that she only makes $80K in a year (before taxes!). And it makes sense that a modest-earning matchmaker in a super expensive city would go for something mid-range.
Which is lucky for fashion lovers since this Hereu tote is much cheaper than Gucci bags or any major designer numbers. In Materialists, Dakota pairs this tote with blazers, oversized jackets and even thigh-high boots! So if you want to get your hands on this stellar masterpiece, you know where to go!