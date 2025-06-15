Love Dakota Johnson's tote bag from Materialists? You can buy it at a surprising price

Dakota Johnson gave the office girl wardrobe quite the glow-up in her new film Materialists. From chic poplin shirts and long leather blazers to Burbank suits, the actress served some immaculate looks as NYC-based matchmaker Lucy in the Celine Song directorial venture.

Which tote bag does Dakota Johnson carry in Materialists?

Dakota Johnson plays a high-powered Manhattan matchmaker who mostly caters to an elite crowd and obviously has to dress the part. However, the oversized tote, which is the most dependable fashion companion for girls-at-work don't leave her shoulder.

One of the most noteworthy elements of her day-to-day look was her ever-so-spacious tote bag which she took everywhere be it work, cafe meetings or to see her ex's play. The best part about her bag is that It pairs with almost everything effortlessly, irrespective of the season. And it's available online!