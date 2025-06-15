Y2K-style Bandage dresses are back! 4 hacks that can help you get the perfect fit

If you've been spotting too many bandage dresses on your feed, that's because the style is indeed back for a new inning. Perhaps the most divisive styling in the last decade or so, the bandage dresses is not exactly widely loved especially since fashion has adapted a more body-loving approach in the last few years.
However, it's hard to ignore how steadfastly they dominated the 2000s. House of CB is delving into archive of bandage dresses for 15th anniversary and influencers and fashion lovers are keen on exploring the trend.
These curve-hugging dresses are designed to sculpt the body and highlight your natural shape. While the fabric itself is often thick and stretchy to provide structure, slipping into a bandage dress comfortably can be a challenge especially since they are usually solid-coloured and tend to look best when paired with shapewear. So, if you're thinking of trying this trend, here are a few things that can help
Invest in the right shapewear
One of the most effective ways to enhance your appearance in a bandage dress is to wear high-quality shapewear. Think of it as your fashion foundation; it smooths out any lumps or bumps, defines your waistline, and helps create a more streamlined silhouette.
Look for shapewear that offers firm control but remains breathable, such as a mid-thigh bodysuit, high-waisted briefs, or shaping camisoles. For dresses with low backs or deep necklines, opt for shapewear with a cut that matches the dress style.
Focus on core strength and posture
Improving core strength doesn't just help with overall fitness; it plays a huge role in how you carry yourself in a form-fitting dress. Strong abdominal and back muscles give you better posture, which in turn makes you look taller, more poised, and naturally slimmer. A slouched or hunched position can cause the dress to gather or crease in unflattering ways.
You don't need to spend hours at the gym to build core strength. Even 10 to 15 minutes a day of targeted exercises like planks, crunches, bridges, or Pilates-based moves can make a noticeable difference over time.
Opt for strategic undergarments
Besides shapewear, the right undergarments can greatly impact how well your bandage dress fits. Since these dresses often cling to every curve, visible bra lines or panty seams can disrupt the clean lines and polished look you're aiming for. Seamless, nude-toned undergarments are usually the best choice under a light or tight-fitting dress. If your dress has a low neckline, a strapless or plunge bra that lifts without showing is ideal. For deep backs, try a sticky bra or silicone cups for support without visible straps.
Avoid salt and refined carbs
If you want to avoid bloating or discomfort while wearing a bandage dress, it helps to be mindful of your diet in the 24 to 48 hours leading up to the event. Bandage dresses don’t leave much room for water retention, so eating in a way that supports digestion and reduces inflammation can go a long way. This doesn’t mean starving yourself but focusing on meals that are low in salt and refined carbs, as these can cause water retention.
Include plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and hydrating foods like cucumber, watermelon, and leafy greens. Avoid carbonated beverages, overly processed snacks, and excess dairy, which can contribute to bloating.