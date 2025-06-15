Y2K-style Bandage dresses are back! 4 hacks that can help you get the perfect fit

If you've been spotting too many bandage dresses on your feed, that's because the style is indeed back for a new inning. Perhaps the most divisive styling in the last decade or so, the bandage dresses is not exactly widely loved especially since fashion has adapted a more body-loving approach in the last few years.

Some hacks which can help you nail your bandage dress look

However, it's hard to ignore how steadfastly they dominated the 2000s. House of CB is delving into archive of bandage dresses for 15th anniversary and influencers and fashion lovers are keen on exploring the trend.

These curve-hugging dresses are designed to sculpt the body and highlight your natural shape. While the fabric itself is often thick and stretchy to provide structure, slipping into a bandage dress comfortably can be a challenge especially since they are usually solid-coloured and tend to look best when paired with shapewear. So, if you're thinking of trying this trend, here are a few things that can help