Francesco Risso leaves Marni after a decade as creative director in another fashion world shakeup

Francesco Risso is stepping down as Marni creative director after a decade, the OTB Group announced Tuesday, marking yet another high-level creative shift in the fashion world.

OTB Chairman Renzo Rosso called Risso “a unique designer and an artist at heart,” adding, “I wish him only the best for the future.” The statement did not say when a new creative director would be announced.

It comes amid a number of high-level creative director shifts in the fashion world, including at Gucci,Chanel and Balenciaga, but also within the relatively small OTB group based in the northern region of Veneto and controlled by Diesel founder Rosso.

Within OTB’s portfolio, Simone Bellotti took over as creative director of Jil Sander in June, replacing Lucie and Luke Meier, and Glenn Martens has replaced John Galliano as creative director of Maison Margiela.