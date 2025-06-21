‘Sea Anemones’ captures the raw emotional essence of oceans and their serenity

While some artists and designers are inspired by the form and function of nature, others engage with its metaphorical symbolism. It’s not just about how it looks or feels, but about what it evokes and represents. Rosa’s Sea Anemones collection embodies exactly that. Featuring cocktail dresses, kaftans, skirts, easy shirts, and pants, the collection is sculptural, feminine, and textural — a mix of voluminous, architectural pieces and flowing silhouettes, some embroidered, some pleated.

Sea Anemones is a breezy collection by Rosa

“The collection is inspired by the sea, but not in a literal sense. The idea came from sea anemones — these strange, beautiful creatures that drift, bloom, anchor, sting. That felt like a metaphor for how women move through the world. The edit is about quiet strength and soft rebellion,” says Likhitha Kantheti, the founder.