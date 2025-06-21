‘Sea Anemones’ captures the raw emotional essence of oceans and their serenity

While some artists and designers are inspired by the form and function of nature, others engage with its metaphorical symbolism. It’s not just about how it looks or feels, but about what it evokes and represents. Rosa’s Sea Anemones collection embodies exactly that. Featuring cocktail dresses, kaftans, skirts, easy shirts, and pants, the collection is sculptural, feminine, and textural — a mix of voluminous, architectural pieces and flowing silhouettes, some embroidered, some pleated.
“The collection is inspired by the sea, but not in a literal sense. The idea came from sea anemones — these strange, beautiful creatures that drift, bloom, anchor, sting. That felt like a metaphor for how women move through the world. The edit is about quiet strength and soft rebellion,” says Likhitha Kantheti, the founder.
Sea Anemones offers a compelling range of textures, giving it a distinct tactile finish. Likhitha explains that texture is the brand’s primary language — a way to evoke raw emotion inspired by nature. “We developed this signature finish in our studio through a meticulous process of pleating, hot-ironing, and embroidering it on handwoven silk. These techniques create a landscape of textures — folded paper, brushstrokes, compressed silk, stone, ocean — left open to interpretation.”
The colour palette is soft, moody, and mineral-toned — think sea foam, ivory, sand, and sky blue. Straying from obvious marine references, these hues instead evoke underwater moods and early morning skies, lending the collection an elegant yet breezy vibe.
The playful spirit of Sea Anemones stems from its intuitive design process. “A lot of the collection evolved on the mannequin. It was less sketch-and-make, more sense-and-respond,” Likhitha shares.
Rosa’s vision is to create clothing as an act of defiance and activism — garments that are joyful, feminine, and thoughtful, made without harm to the planet or the people behind them. This collection uses handwoven silk not just as a craft, but as a form of protest: handloom involves zero carbon emissions and ensures economic stability for weavers. “Handlooms fix what most systems can’t — they address climate change and preserve culture. We want to show that it’s possible to avoid plastic in eveningwear,” Likhitha says.
Sea Anemones captures the essence of Rosa: that softness is powerful, slowness is radical, and beauty doesn’t have to cost the Earth.
Prices start at `9,999.
Available online.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.