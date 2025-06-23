Beyonce wears a custom Manish Malhotra bodysuit for Cowboy Carter show in Paris

Beyonce was spotted wearing a custom-made outfit by Indian designer Manish Malhotra during her concert.

Beyonce was in Paris for a three-day performance between June 19 and June 22, as a part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour.

Beyonce stuns in a Manish Malhotra bodysuit

Malhotra shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram story on Monday, which featured Beyonce performing a duet with her husband and rapper Jay-Z.

"@beyonce (heart emoji) in custom @manishmalhotrawolrd, " the designer wrote in the caption.