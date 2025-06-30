Want to shop luxury? Jewellery may be a safer bet than handbags

The luxury industry’s focus on ultra-wealthy customers has led it to overlook the importance of middle-class buyers, who despite an inconsistent market remain crucial to the success of the luxury industry.

Last year high-end brands like Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent lowered prices of its topselling bags to reconnect with this crucial segment. But the markups on luxury handbags remain astonishingly high. While middle-class consumers may not individually spend large sums on designer items, they collectively account for a significant share of global luxury sales.

Why luxury handbags are so much more expensive than fine jewellery

According to Boston Consulting Group, over half of luxury purchases come from roughly 330 million people who each spend under €2,000 (around $2,180) annually on items like handbags, clothes, and jewelry. However, if one considers the larger picture, handbags prices have risen higher than jewellery in the last two decades.