Fashion shakeup: Donatella steps down at Versace, as Demna steps in to helm Gucci

The company statement also thanked Donatella for everything she had done for the brand and for playing "an integral role in the company's global success".

Versace also posted her own statement on Instagram, saying it was "the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni's legacy".

"Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart," she said. "Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes."

In 1997, Versace took on the role of creative director following her brother's murder in Miami. Initially, she approached the position with caution, but soon embraced it with confidence, leading to significant moments on both the runway and red carpet. This included a poignant and celebratory tribute to Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death, featuring supermodels he had influenced alongside a new wave of celebrity models.

A standout moment in Donatella’s repertoire was Jennifer Lopez’siconic jungle dress which became a massive internet sensation and inspired the creation of Google Images because people were searching for images of the dress but couldn't find them easily.