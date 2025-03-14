Fashion shakeup: Donatella steps down at Versace, as Demna steps in to helm Gucci

March 13 would probably go down as one of the most crucial days in the history of fashion. It was revealed on Thursday that Donatella Versace is to step down from her creative director role at fashion house Versace, after nearly 30 years. And the same day, Gucci’s parent company Kering announced the appointment of Demna as Gucci’s new Artistic Director, starting early July 2025.
While 69-year-old Donatella will be replaced by Dario Vitale, a former design director for Miu Miu, Demna will replace Sabato De Sarno as the artistic director of Gucci. Reports of friction between Donatella and Versace’s US owner Capri Holdings have been doing the rounds for a few months now.
As Versace sales dipped, John D. Idol, the chief executive officer of Capri Holdings, announced she was stepping down as chief creative officer after almost 30 years and called it a “part of a thoughtful succession plan.”
The company statement also thanked Donatella for everything she had done for the brand and for playing "an integral role in the company's global success".
Versace also posted her own statement on Instagram, saying it was "the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni's legacy".
"Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart," she said. "Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes."
In 1997, Versace took on the role of creative director following her brother's murder in Miami. Initially, she approached the position with caution, but soon embraced it with confidence, leading to significant moments on both the runway and red carpet. This included a poignant and celebratory tribute to Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death, featuring supermodels he had influenced alongside a new wave of celebrity models.
A standout moment in Donatella’s repertoire was Jennifer Lopez’siconic jungle dress which became a massive internet sensation and inspired the creation of Google Images because people were searching for images of the dress but couldn't find them easily.
As for Demna, he is ending his decade-long association with Balenciaga, the brand he rejuvenated with his extravagant tailoring and exaggerated silhouettes. One of the designer’s most ambitious lineups was his raging AW22 snowstorm runway show which was originally intended as a statement on the climate crisis, but was presented as a tribute to refugees of Ukraine as Demna himself lived as a refugee in Ukraine and Moscow before settling in Dusseldorf.
Kering's sales have been impacted by declining sales at Gucci, its largest brand, which makes up approximately half of the company's sales and two-thirds of its profits. For the entirety of 2024, Kering's revenue fell by 12% to €17.2 billion ($18.6 billion), with Gucci contributing €7.7 billion ($8.3 billion).
The company, which also owns brands like Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and McQueen, commended Demna’s leadership at Balenciaga, where he has served as creative director since 2015. During his tenure, he has "redefined modern luxury, gained global acclaim, and established his influence in the industry," as stated in an email.
“Demna’s profound understanding of contemporary culture, coupled with his extensive experience in conceiving visionary projects, has established him as one of the most influential and accomplished creatives of his generation,” added Francesca Bellettini, Kering’s deputy CEO in charge of brand development.