If you are looking to tell time in a trendy way, these new watches could just be what you are looking for

Fossil Launches Its Spring Collection 2025 Featuring it’s Brand Ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Fossil has announced the launch of its all-new Spring Collection 2025, bringing timeless style to the season. This collection blends Fossil’s signature craftsmanship with vintage aesthetics for women and classic designs inspired by American machinery for men. Designed for adventure seekers, trendsetters, and lovers of archival fashion, these timepieces embody both heritage and modern sophistication. Worn and endorsed by brand ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, this collection is set to elevate your wardrobe with enduring elegance.

Inspired by classic American machinery, the Fossil Machine Chronograph collection is a bold fusion of industrial design and rugged durability. Featuring an unmistakably masculine 44mm case with a knurled topring, each timepiece showcases a striking brushed dial—available in black, blue, and green—protected by either a mineral or amber-tinted crystal face. Powered by a precision quartz chronograph movement, these watches come in a variety of materials, including stainless steel, black silicone, and rich brown leather straps. One standout set even pairs the watch with a braided leather bracelet, making it a perfect gift. Built to last and designed to turn heads, the Machine Chronograph is a true statement in craftsmanship.