If you are looking to tell time in a trendy way, these new watches could just be what you are looking for

Fossil Launches Its Spring Collection 2025 Featuring it’s Brand Ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Fossil has announced the launch of its all-new Spring Collection 2025, bringing timeless style to the season. This collection blends Fossil’s signature craftsmanship with vintage aesthetics for women and classic designs inspired by American machinery for men. Designed for adventure seekers, trendsetters, and lovers of archival fashion, these timepieces embody both heritage and modern sophistication. Worn and endorsed by brand ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, this collection is set to elevate your wardrobe with enduring elegance.
Inspired by classic American machinery, the Fossil Machine Chronograph collection is a bold fusion of industrial design and rugged durability. Featuring an unmistakably masculine 44mm case with a knurled topring, each timepiece showcases a striking brushed dial—available in black, blue, and green—protected by either a mineral or amber-tinted crystal face. Powered by a precision quartz chronograph movement, these watches come in a variety of materials, including stainless steel, black silicone, and rich brown leather straps. One standout set even pairs the watch with a braided leather bracelet, making it a perfect gift. Built to last and designed to turn heads, the Machine Chronograph is a true statement in craftsmanship.
Michael Kors
For Him: Michael Kors' Maritime watch translates nautical inspiration into modern style, offering a bold yet polished take on the classic "dive" watch. Water-resistant up to 20 ATM, this season’s collection features striking color combinations—gold-tone paired with navy for a timeless maritime appeal and gunmetal accented with subtle rose gold details for a refined sporty edge—blending high-performance design with sophisticated aesthetics.
For HER: Introducing the Suri watches, a modern and sculptural accessory designed to stand out. Its striking asymmetric case is balanced by the quintessential Michael Kors curb chain on its bracelet strap, creating a sophisticated geometric effect that appeals to both traditionalists and trendsetters. Available in gold-tone and silver-tone finishes, Suri’s proprietary faceted curb link and clean lines add a touch of edge, making it a versatile jewelry-inspired piece for effortless day-to-night styling.
Armani Exchange
For Him: Explore these Armani Exchange chronograph watches that combine today’s urban style with precision. The 44mm Blue Silicone Watch features a blue matte dial, blue silicone strap, and quartz chronograph movement, offering a sporty look while the 42mm Black Silicone Watch has a sleek black brushed dial, metal case, and quartz chronograph movement, with a comfortable black silicone strap. Both offer durability, modern design, and reliable performance, making them ideal for elevating casual and streetwear looks.
For Her: Discover the perfect blend of elegance and modern design with the Armani Exchange 27mm Rose Gold-Tone Watches. Featuring a sleek rectangular case and a striking black or silver sunray dial, these timepieces add sophistication to any look. The rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet enhances the luxurious appeal, while the precise three-hand quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping. Crafted with a durable mineral crystal, these pieces are both stylish and resilient.