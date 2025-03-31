Aisha Ahmed lights up the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI

The fourth day of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI witnessed a striking display of fashion and heritage as actress Aisha Ahmed took to the runway for celebrated designer duo Saaksha and Kinni. The event, known for its fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, featured The Sunstopper Party Designs by Roshani, a collection that paid homage to the grandeur of India’s architectural heritage while embracing modern fashion sensibilities.

Aisha Ahmed, recognised for her diverse performances in digital series such as Adulting and Minus One: New Chapter, exuded confidence and elegance as she showcased an ensemble that embodied the essence of summer. The collection, inspired by the historic Adalaj stepwell in Gujarat, incorporated elements of traditional craftsmanship with bold, modern silhouettes. Aisha's outfit featured flowing fabrics adorned with intricate prints, with a colour palette of burnt orange, deep yellow, and sandstone hues, reflecting the vibrancy of the sun.

The showcase was further elevated by the presence of actor Ishaan Khatter, adding to the star power on the runway. Together, the duo highlighted the collection's balance of cultural influence and contemporary appeal. The designs not only celebrated the rich architectural inspiration but also subtly reinforced the importance of sun protection through their thematic colour choices and airy silhouettes.

Sporting a dewy, sun-kissed look, Aisha exemplified a summer-ready aesthetic, perfectly complementing the collection’s theme. Her participation further reinforced the growing synergy between the Indian entertainment industry and the world of high fashion, as actors increasingly become integral to the storytelling process of designers.