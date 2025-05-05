Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaeger-LeCoultre watch has a price tag of INR 15 lakh and an exciting history!

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently showed up to Waves 2025 in a chic, royalty-inspired look; she wore a blue and orange chiffon saree from Atelier Shikaarbagh and paired it with some pearl and diamond studs and a luxury watch. Kareena wore a Reverso Classic Monoface watch made by Jaeger-LeCoultre, which reportedly retails for almost Rs 15 lakh.
Besides its price tag, what's so special about this timepiece which demands your attention? Turns out, at the heart of this watch lies a manual winding mechanical movement, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Caliber 846/1, known for its precision.
Many people may not know that the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso collection was originally conceived in 1931 for polo players; the Reverso's defining feature was its reversible case, which elegantly flips to protect the dial during play. Over the decades, this feature became the mark of timeless elegance and versatility.
The Reverso watch came into being in 1930 after businessman César de Trey was challenged to find a way to protect the watch glass for polo players. His inspired idea of a flip-over case was brought to life through a collaboration with Jacques-David LeCoultre, who produced the watch, and René-Alfred Chauvot, who designed it.
The collection’s swivelling back also offers the choice of a second dial, offering a second expression of time either with a second time-zone (Duoface) or another style of the same time (Duetto), giving Reverso wearers the option to match any outfit or look.
For nearly two centuries, Jaeger-LeCoultre has been at the forefront of watchmaking, developing groundbreaking complications and technical advancements. The brand is credited with inventing the first silent winding mechanism, the first alarm wristwatch, and numerous other pioneering features.
Their expertise in complex movements is renowned. Jaeger-LeCoultre is one of the few manufacturers capable of producing a vast selection of intricate movements entirely in-house, from simple time-only calibres to highly complex grande complications. This vertical integration speaks volumes about their technical mastery and dedication to craftsmanship.
The Reverso's ingenious flip-over case is not just a design element but a testament to their problem-solving approach and enduring aesthetic appeal.
Jaeger-LeCoultre's watches are known for their meticulous finishing and exceptional accuracy, a result of their rigorous manufacturing standards and dedication to traditional watchmaking techniques.