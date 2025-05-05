Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaeger-LeCoultre watch has a price tag of INR 15 lakh and an exciting history!

The collection’s swivelling back also offers the choice of a second dial, offering a second expression of time either with a second time-zone (Duoface) or another style of the same time (Duetto), giving Reverso wearers the option to match any outfit or look.

For nearly two centuries, Jaeger-LeCoultre has been at the forefront of watchmaking, developing groundbreaking complications and technical advancements. The brand is credited with inventing the first silent winding mechanism, the first alarm wristwatch, and numerous other pioneering features.

Their expertise in complex movements is renowned. Jaeger-LeCoultre is one of the few manufacturers capable of producing a vast selection of intricate movements entirely in-house, from simple time-only calibres to highly complex grande complications. This vertical integration speaks volumes about their technical mastery and dedication to craftsmanship.

The Reverso's ingenious flip-over case is not just a design element but a testament to their problem-solving approach and enduring aesthetic appeal.

Jaeger-LeCoultre's watches are known for their meticulous finishing and exceptional accuracy, a result of their rigorous manufacturing standards and dedication to traditional watchmaking techniques.