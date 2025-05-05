The Internet is obsessed with Rahul Mishra's 3d raven corset dress

Ever wonder what Wednesday Addams would wear to a major fashion week? Rahul Mishra probably did have the picture in mind when he debuted his Spring 2025 couture collection, ‘The Pale Blue Dot’. Several pieces from the collection have already taken over our timeline; Blake Lively recently wore the sculptural 3d metal skirt from the collection for the promotions of her new movie, Another Simple Favour.
Another piece that's impressed fashion critics is the edgy ‘Raven’s Sight’ 3d embroidered corset frame. A gothic sculptural corset frame set over a dress which features a set of flying black ravens - it's edgy, dynamic and the kind of maximalism every risk taker would want to explore. Recently, Natasha Poonawalla wore this number ahead of the Met Gala.
"Rahul Mishra's couture pieces photograph better than 90 per cent of other brands," said content creator and fashion critic Hanan Besovic, who runs the popular Instagram account @ideservecouture.
"It's the fact that these pieces tell the whole story. No matter what collection it is, be it the CITY collection, the AURA collection or the NATURE collection, photographers understand his pieces very well.... Rahul Mishra's pieces do the job. They give you a look, tell a story and remind you what we love about fashion," he added.
"This collection is born of loss and the slow process of healing. It envisions our foreseeable future through rearview mirrors and paints vivid images of wild animals reclaiming our homes as their own," Mishra says on the Instagram page of his label.
"The glorious geometry of human dwellings transforms into new life, emerging from the womb," the designer adds.
Mishra's collection essentially talks about cosmic fragility and has been inspired by a haunting documentary and NASA's Voyager 1 mission. "The collection started when I first watched the Chernobyl documentary on Netflix a couple of years ago," he said in an interview. "The core inspiration came from NASA's Voyager 1 mission in 1990. From a distance of 3.6 billion miles, Voyager 1 captured an image of Earth that astronomer Carl Sagan famously described in his book, Pale Blue Dot."
The collection is a reaction to the climate crisis, and also weaves in the designer's personal sense of loss. In December 2024, Mishra lost his father to the pollution prevalent in Delhi. In an interview, Mishra had talked about how he and his siblings gathered around his father as he struggled to breathe for hours. "It was a dark and emotionally devastating moment of absolute helplessness," he remarked.
The Pale Blue Dot collection, however, does not anchor itself to grief but instead becomes a powerful and radical exploration of hope amid an impossible time. Mishra's geometric 3d designs mimic skyscrapers and create a buildup that intertwines dangers and possibilities in a rather clever way. Experimenting with new techniques in zardozi, resham, and 3d embroidery, Mishra creates realistic imagery of birds in flight and lonesome urban landscapes, which serve as haunting pictorial references to the future.
"Some of the best poetry happens when you’re at your lowest,” Mishra admitted in a different interview. “This is my way of venting. Life isn’t always romantic, but even in despair, there’s hope," added the designer.