The Internet is obsessed with Rahul Mishra's 3d raven corset dress

The collection is a reaction to the climate crisis, and also weaves in the designer's personal sense of loss. In December 2024, Mishra lost his father to the pollution prevalent in Delhi. In an interview, Mishra had talked about how he and his siblings gathered around his father as he struggled to breathe for hours. "It was a dark and emotionally devastating moment of absolute helplessness," he remarked.

The Pale Blue Dot collection, however, does not anchor itself to grief but instead becomes a powerful and radical exploration of hope amid an impossible time. Mishra's geometric 3d designs mimic skyscrapers and create a buildup that intertwines dangers and possibilities in a rather clever way. Experimenting with new techniques in zardozi, resham, and 3d embroidery, Mishra creates realistic imagery of birds in flight and lonesome urban landscapes, which serve as haunting pictorial references to the future.

"Some of the best poetry happens when you’re at your lowest,” Mishra admitted in a different interview. “This is my way of venting. Life isn’t always romantic, but even in despair, there’s hope," added the designer.